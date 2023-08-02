The 2024 Election Is Now All About Jan. 6

President Donald Trump’s third criminal indictment has instantly remade the 2024 campaign into a literal and figurative re-litigating of the 2020 election and the subsequent insurrection at the Capitol.

Trump was indicted Tuesday on four federal counts related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. Special Counsel Jack Smith filed the indictment, which mentions six unnamed co-conspirators, in federal district court in Washington, D.C.

The political world and country writ large have been bracing for the criminal charges ever since Trump’s supporters sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, motivated by his unproven claims of a stolen election. The insurrection ended more than two centuries of peaceful transfers of power — a bedrock of democracy and the rule of law started by George Washington himself.

The 2 1/2 years since has provided plenty of wild and stunning news to cloud out the Jan. 6 attack — from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the perpetual scandal surrounding Biden’s oldest son, Hunter. But the most searing of the criminal charges against the former president — which he has flatly denied — was guaranteed to recast the 2024 race, a dynamic Trump himself teed up last week when he said he expected to be charged for trying to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump’s GOP opponents also acknowledge the obvious: “The rest of this primary election is going be in reference to Trump, it’s going to be about lawsuits, it’s going to be about legal fees, it’s going to be about judges, and it’s going to continue to be a further and further distraction,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said recently after Trump announced he had received a target letter from the Justice Department.

And Trump’s own legal team seems happy to help make the most serious of Trump’s criminal cases front and center throughout the campaign.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“They are really giving Donald Trump a gift. The gift of a subpoena,” a source close to Trump’s legal team told The Messenger in late July. “The best boost to the campaign will be once we start subpoenaing documents, and the truth comes out about 2020, which a lot of people have tried to censor and prevent the truth from coming out. It's gonna come out one way or another.”

A spokesman for Trump's re-election campaign, meanwhile, issued a statement Tuesday comparing the "lawlessness" of the latest indictment to "Nazi Germany in the 1930s."

Trump and his allies have brought more than 60 lawsuits alleging election fraud or irregularities in the 2020 race, but all have failed to definitively prove voter fraud or irregularities that would have tilted any results to President Joe Biden.

The first criminal indictment issued against a former president, on charges that he hid payments to a porn star to turn the 2016 election in his favor, was widely dismissed by the public and pundits as a political stunt.

The second criminal indictment came just a few months later, this time on federal, rather than state, charges. It was written off in Republican circles as too arcane to be broadly damaging - even after a subsequent, even more damaging superseding indictment – because it dealt with Trump taking highly sensitive secrets dealing with military attack plans and nuclear capabilities from the White House.

But the big story lurking behind Trump’s 2024 presidential run – the one now emerging as the singular defining narrative of the race – was always Trump’s rioters attacking police officers, clad in militia gear and smashing the Capitol on Jan. 6.

And Trump’s opponents in the Republican primary, who with only a few exceptions repeated his talking points about the first two indictments, gave a hint last week that the Jan. 6 charges may be handled differently.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has been reticent to attack Trump at all, despite having been the target of Trump supporters who dialed up their calls to hang him after Trump tweeted his disdain with him on Jan. 6, may be poised to go more directly at Trump now.

“As legal clouds increasingly plague both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, we will emphasize to voters that Mike Pence has the character and the credentials to restore integrity to the White House,” Scott Reed, the co-chair of Pence’s super PAC, wrote in a memo to donors Thursday.

“Mike Pence is focused on the future, not looking in the rearview mirror. Candidates peddling false claims about the 2020 election will stop Republicans from winning back the White House,” Reed wrote. “On that day, while one man failed the test of leadership, Mike Pence stood tall and proved he has the strength to be our commander in chief.”