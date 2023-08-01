Trump Indicted on Federal Charges Tied to 2020 Election

Donald Trump has again been indicted on more felony charges, this time surrounding federal criminal allegations he tried to remain president despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

This new 45-page, four-count indictment released Tuesday centers on Trump’s attempts to hold onto power after Election Day 2020 and through the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The former president is charged with four crimes: conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” says the indictment.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is expected to enter a not guilty plea when he appears at 4 p.m. Thursday for an arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.

The latest criminal indictment has been building for months and represents the latest manifestation of work by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who took over the FBI’s probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection last November on orders from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The indictment lays out Trump's alleged "conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud and deceit."

Trump "widely disseminated his false claims of election fraud for months despite the fact that he knew, and in many cases had been informed directly, that they were not true," it says.

Among the most striking things in the Trump indictment is its narrow nature focusing for now just on the former president, though there are six unnamed co-conspirators who did not get charged.

Questions have been swirling around just how far Smith would go with his criminal charges connected to the 2020 election. Among those close Trump aides and legal advisers who have been seen as potential investigative targets are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former election attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. Legal experts say each could still be charged, and they also may be key witnesses for Smith in a trial against Trump.

In the first paragraph of the indictment’s introduction, prosecutors declare simply: “The Defendant lost the 2020 presidential election.”

Trump never stopped contesting that premise, but the special counsel’s office alleges that the former president knew he had been defeated and “knowingly” lied.

“These claims were false," the indictment reads, "and the Defendant knew that they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

The indictment alleges that Trump tried to get the Justice Department to intervene on false pretenses into the 2020 election with the help of “Co-Conspirator 4." That's widely understood to be Jeffrey Clark, the one-time top environmental lawyer and head of DOJ's civil division, who with Trump “attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.”

It also describes how Trump berated Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 1, 2021, after learning Pence opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that, at the certification, the vice president had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution. Pence responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper," the indictment reads.

"In response, the Defendant told the Vice President , 'You're too honest,'" it says.

The indictment details Trump's "use of deceit" to try to get officials in seven of the most closely contested 2020 states to subvert legitimate election results and change their electoral votes from Biden to him. Among the examples cited is Trump's statement to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that "he needed to 'find' 11,780 votes" and Trump's insinuation that the Republican official and his lawyer could be subject to criminal prosecution if they failed.

One senior campaign advisor, who informed Trump on "multiple occasions that various fraud claims were untrue," expressed frustration in a Dec. 8, 2020, email about a fraud claim in Georgia, writing: "I'll obviously hustle to hustle to help on all fronts, but it's tough to own any of this when it's all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership," according to the indictment.

The indictment also places Trump and his co-conspirators at the center of a plan to organize fraudulent slates of electors and cause them to transmit false certificates to Congress in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Nevada and Pennsylvania, saying he used "Dishonesty, Fraud, and Deceit."

More of Trump's efforts are detailed all the way through the violent events of January 6 when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, causing about a six-hour delay to the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

The fourth count Trump faces tees off the events leading up to and through January 6 to accuse the former president of being part of a conspiracy against rights. That charge comes under an obscure post-Civil War era law known as the First Ku Klux Klan Act.

The indictment concludes with the former president's name in all caps and says: "DONALD J. TRUMP, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States —that is, the right to vote, and to have one's vote counted."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump's third criminal indictment

The former president is already defending himself against Smith’s federal indictment for mishandling classified documents after his White House term ended, with a trial in that case scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court.

A separate criminal trial in New York is set for March 2024 connected to alleged “hush money” payments Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 White House campaign.

There’s also a potentially fourth criminal case coming to a head in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has spent the last two-plus years collecting evidence and testimony into the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in her state. Trump attorneys have been bracing for weeks for an indictment, which Willis has signaled could come between July 11 and Sept. 1.

Garland appointed Smith in November and charged him with examining Trump's handling of confidential presidential files that were found at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, as well as the former president's role in the events surrounding the transition in power to the Biden administration.

For months, Trump has denied all wrongdoing and painted Smith's investigation as political persecution, calling Smith a "thug" and "political hit man."

On Tuesday, just as the criminal indictment was being made public, a Trump spokesman released a statement comparing the charges to Nazi Germany.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the Trump spokesperson said.

The charges were widely anticipated. In a July 18 post on his Truth Social website, Trump disclosed he had received a “target letter” from federal prosecutors, which is often one of the final steps before indictment.

Trump’s indictment is sure to have wide-ranging ripple effects not only on the ex-president’s future as a free citizen but the 2024 election. A number of Republican candidates are trying to break his grip as leader of the GOP but so far each additional legal problem cements Trump’s standing as the likely nominee for the general election against Biden.

The new charges against Trump come amid a series of politically consequential legal developments in recent days, including the admission by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that he made false statements about Georgia poll workers after the 2020 election and a dramatic three-hour hearing in which a federal judge delayed acceptance of a plea deal by Hunter Biden, the president’s adult son, on federal tax and firearms charges.

Trump’s legal team has been bracing not only for an indictment. They’re also predicting the former president will not fare well before a Washington, D.C., jury.

“He could have done something that Mother Teresa would have approved of and he’ll get convicted,” a source familiar with the president’s legal strategy told The Messenger in late July.