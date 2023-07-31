Trump Holds Massive Lead Over DeSantis, GOP Rivals Despite Legal Woes: NYT Poll

Former President Donald Trump holds a massive lead over the rest of the GOP field according to a poll released on Monday by The New York Times.

Trump received 54% of the vote from respondents who said they are likely Republican Primary voters. That number is a full 37 points higher than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received 17% from the electorate, a slight dip in his numbers from previous iterations of this poll.

DeSantis was the only candidate besides Trump to reach double digits with former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott each receiving 3% of the vote. Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie each received 2%.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

In a head-to-head matchup with Trump, DeSantis receives 31% of the vote, trailing the former president by 31 points.

The poll comes as Trump was indicted last week on charges stemming from his handling of classified documents in Mar-A-Lago and as barricades have gone up in Georgia ahead of a possible indictment there.

DeSantis took aim at Trump on Sunday while campaigning in New Hampshire, saying “had he drained the swamp like he promised, you know, he probably wouldn't be in the mess that he's in right now.”

Both candidates remain popular among GOP voters. Trump has 76% and DeSantis, 66% of favorable ratings.

The New York Times/Sienna College poll of 932 likely Republican Primary voters was conducted between July 23-27. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.96%.