Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles   - The Messenger
Zachary Leeman
Donald Trump continues to command a major lead over his 2024 GOP competitors and Ron DeSantis has taken a hit in support, according to new polling out of Iowa and South Carolina.

The former president holds a 30 and 35 point lead over the Florida governor in the two key primary states, according to Fox Business survey data released on Sunday.

A poll of more than 800 likely Iowa caucus goers found Trump with 46% support, followed by DeSantis at 16%. Trump has steadily topped DeSantis in polling, but that lead is widening.

In third place with support among GOP voters was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., with 11%. All other candidates earned 6% support or less, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley.

In the South Carolina poll, taken among over 800 likely primary participants, Trump also leads with 48% support. He's followed by former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley with 14%. DeSantis drops to third place with 13% support, followed by Scott at 10%.

Asked for a second choice candidate to support, 33% chose DeSantis in South Carolina

One area where voters appear to not support Trump is in skipping the first GOP debate, which will be hosted by Fox News.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin.; Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The former president has suggested that he will potentially skip the debate, calling it unfair to make him debate his competitors when he holds such a big lead.

A majority of Iowa and South Carolina respondents said it was a sign of weakness for a candidate to skip a debate, with 59% from Iowa and 57% from South Carolina.

The Iowa and South Carolina polls both have a 3.5% margin of error and conducted July 15-19.

