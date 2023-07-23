Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles
The former president holds a 30 and 35 point lead over the Florida governor in the pair of surveys
Donald Trump continues to command a major lead over his 2024 GOP competitors and Ron DeSantis has taken a hit in support, according to new polling out of Iowa and South Carolina.
The former president holds a 30 and 35 point lead over the Florida governor in the two key primary states, according to Fox Business survey data released on Sunday.
A poll of more than 800 likely Iowa caucus goers found Trump with 46% support, followed by DeSantis at 16%. Trump has steadily topped DeSantis in polling, but that lead is widening.
In third place with support among GOP voters was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., with 11%. All other candidates earned 6% support or less, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley.
- Trump Holds Massive Lead Over DeSantis, GOP Rivals Despite Legal Woes: NYT Poll
- Trump Leads DeSantis By More Than 20 Points In Poll of Florida Voters
- Trump Lead in Iowa Less Dominant Than Nationwide: Poll
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
- New Iowa Poll Shows Scott Gaining Momentum On DeSantis But Trump Still Leads
In the South Carolina poll, taken among over 800 likely primary participants, Trump also leads with 48% support. He's followed by former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley with 14%. DeSantis drops to third place with 13% support, followed by Scott at 10%.
Asked for a second choice candidate to support, 33% chose DeSantis in South Carolina
One area where voters appear to not support Trump is in skipping the first GOP debate, which will be hosted by Fox News.
The former president has suggested that he will potentially skip the debate, calling it unfair to make him debate his competitors when he holds such a big lead.
A majority of Iowa and South Carolina respondents said it was a sign of weakness for a candidate to skip a debate, with 59% from Iowa and 57% from South Carolina.
The Iowa and South Carolina polls both have a 3.5% margin of error and conducted July 15-19.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics