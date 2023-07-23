Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles  

Donald Trump continues to command a major lead over his 2024 GOP competitors and Ron DeSantis has taken a hit in support, according to new polling out of Iowa and South Carolina.

The former president holds a 30 and 35 point lead over the Florida governor in the two key primary states, according to Fox Business survey data released on Sunday.

A poll of more than 800 likely Iowa caucus goers found Trump with 46% support, followed by DeSantis at 16%. Trump has steadily topped DeSantis in polling, but that lead is widening.

In third place with support among GOP voters was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., with 11%. All other candidates earned 6% support or less, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley.

In the South Carolina poll, taken among over 800 likely primary participants, Trump also leads with 48% support. He's followed by former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley with 14%. DeSantis drops to third place with 13% support, followed by Scott at 10%.

Asked for a second choice candidate to support, 33% chose DeSantis in South Carolina

One area where voters appear to not support Trump is in skipping the first GOP debate, which will be hosted by Fox News.

Scott Olson/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The former president has suggested that he will potentially skip the debate, calling it unfair to make him debate his competitors when he holds such a big lead.

A majority of Iowa and South Carolina respondents said it was a sign of weakness for a candidate to skip a debate, with 59% from Iowa and 57% from South Carolina.

The Iowa and South Carolina polls both have a 3.5% margin of error and conducted July 15-19.