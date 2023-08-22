Trump Holds Large Lead in Utah: Poll

Former President Donald Trump has gained a large lead in Utah, per a new poll from Noble Predictive Insights.

While 48% of Utah Republican voters say they support Trump, another 18% said they plan to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the upcoming caucuses. Former Vice President Mike Pence was the only other candidate to reach double digits, with 10% of Utah Republican voters expressing support.

The poll indicates that support for Trump in Utah has grown since the 2016, when he garnered 14% of the vote during the state's GOP presidential caucuses.

“Our data shows that even in Utah – once a bastion of conservative resistance to Trump – the former president is gaining ground," NPI Chief of Research David Byler said in a statement. "There’s still time for this primary to shift, but Trump’s position has clearly improved.”

In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with DeSantis, Trump maintained 48% support with Republican primary voters while the Florida governor earned 29% support.

The poll was conducted as an online opt-in panel survey from July 7-18 with 598 completed surveys. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.