Trump Holds Commanding Lead in Iowa, DeSantis a Distant Second: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Trump Holds Commanding Lead in Iowa, DeSantis a Distant Second: Poll

Nearly as many likely caucusgoers say they are actively considering Trump as DeSantis

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to attend Wednesday night’s debateScott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in Iowa over his Republican Primary opponents just about five months out from the first in the nation Caucus in the state, according to a new Des Moines Register / NBC News / Mediacom Iowa poll.

Forty-two percent of Iowa caucusgoers that responded said they plan to support Trump, while 19% of likely caucusgoers indicated that they plan to support his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No other candidate polled in the double digits.

In a distant third place, 9% of caucusgoers said they plan to support U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence were tied at 6%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie polled at 5% and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled at 4%. All other primary candidates polled at 2% or lower.

Among likely Republican caucusgoers, 63% said they plan to support the former president as their first or second choice in the caucuses or are actively considering him. DeSantis hangs closer in this category, with 61% saying he would be their first or second choice or they are actively considering him.

Both men are viewed favorably by 65% of Republican caucus-goers but Trump is viewed unfavorably by 33% while DeSantis has an un-favorable rating of 29%.

Trump's favorability rating stands out because he has never had an overall positive image rating the way he does now, and it comes amid four separate criminal indictments and his decision to criticize the state's popular Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for seeming to favor DeSantis.

The poll also indicates that support for Trump has increased following his fourth criminal indictment. The former president was charged alongside 18 co-conspirators last week for an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Read More

Support for Trump is strong among evangelicals, a key group in Iowa. He leads among evangelicals with 47% who say the former president is their first-choice candidate, while 20% said DeSantis is their first choice.

But with nearly as many likely Republican caucusgoers considering DeSantis as Trump, much could change in the coming months before the Iowa primary. The first GOP presidential debate will take place Wednesday, though Trump has said he does not plan to attend, citing his lead in polling.

The poll was conducted among 406 likely Republican caucusgoers from Aug. 13-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.