Trump Holds Commanding Lead in Iowa, DeSantis a Distant Second: Poll

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in Iowa over his Republican Primary opponents just about five months out from the first in the nation Caucus in the state, according to a new Des Moines Register / NBC News / Mediacom Iowa poll.
Forty-two percent of Iowa caucusgoers that responded said they plan to support Trump, while 19% of likely caucusgoers indicated that they plan to support his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No other candidate polled in the double digits.
In a distant third place, 9% of caucusgoers said they plan to support U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence were tied at 6%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie polled at 5% and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled at 4%. All other primary candidates polled at 2% or lower.
Among likely Republican caucusgoers, 63% said they plan to support the former president as their first or second choice in the caucuses or are actively considering him. DeSantis hangs closer in this category, with 61% saying he would be their first or second choice or they are actively considering him.
Both men are viewed favorably by 65% of Republican caucus-goers but Trump is viewed unfavorably by 33% while DeSantis has an un-favorable rating of 29%.
Trump's favorability rating stands out because he has never had an overall positive image rating the way he does now, and it comes amid four separate criminal indictments and his decision to criticize the state's popular Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for seeming to favor DeSantis.
The poll also indicates that support for Trump has increased following his fourth criminal indictment. The former president was charged alongside 18 co-conspirators last week for an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
- Nearly as Many Say They Are Considering DeSantis as Trump in Iowa: Poll
- Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
- Trump to be Accompanied to Iowa State Fair By Florida Republicans Backing Him Over DeSantis
- Trump Iowa Lead Grows After Georgia Indictment: Poll
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds Says Voters Won’t Give Trump a Pass: They ‘Expect Him to Be Here’
Support for Trump is strong among evangelicals, a key group in Iowa. He leads among evangelicals with 47% who say the former president is their first-choice candidate, while 20% said DeSantis is their first choice.
But with nearly as many likely Republican caucusgoers considering DeSantis as Trump, much could change in the coming months before the Iowa primary. The first GOP presidential debate will take place Wednesday, though Trump has said he does not plan to attend, citing his lead in polling.
The poll was conducted among 406 likely Republican caucusgoers from Aug. 13-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics