Trump Hits Pence: ‘No Crowds, Enthusiasm or Loyalty’

Former President Donald Trump took aim at his former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday over his campaign and for not overturning the results of the 2020 election in a post on Truth Social.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” the former president wrote.

The former president also said that Pence “didn't understand” the power he had on Jan. 6, 2021, and referred to the most recent indictment against him as “fake.”

The comments from Trump came after Pence reacted to the former president's third indictment on Tuesday, saying in a statement that the charges demonstrate he is unfit for a return to the White House. He later added in an interview on Fox News that he had “no right to overturn the election” on January 6, 2021.

“At the end of the day, history will hold Donald Trump accountable for his reckless words and actions on that day,” Pence said. “I want people to know that I stood strong on the Constitution that day, by God's grace, and I always will.”

Trump was charged with four counts earlier this week for his effort to try and hold onto power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Pence’s refusal to overturn the results of the 2020 election is noted throughout the 45-page document.

Trump is expected to appear before a D.C. court Thursday.