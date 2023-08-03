Trump Hits Pence: ‘No Crowds, Enthusiasm or Loyalty’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Trump Hits Pence: ‘No Crowds, Enthusiasm or Loyalty’

The former president also said that Pence 'didn't understand' the power he had on Jan. 6, 2021

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The four charges in Tuesday’s indictment center on Trump’s effort to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump took aim at his former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday over his campaign and for not overturning the results of the 2020 election in a post on Truth Social.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” the former president wrote. 

The former president also said that Pence “didn't understand” the power he had on Jan. 6, 2021, and referred to the most recent indictment against him as “fake.”

The comments from Trump came after Pence reacted to the former president's third indictment on Tuesday, saying in a statement that the charges demonstrate he is unfit for a return to the White House. He later added in an interview on Fox News that he had “no right to overturn the election” on January 6, 2021. 

Read More

“At the end of the day, history will hold Donald Trump accountable for his reckless words and actions on that day,” Pence said. “I want people to know that I stood strong on the Constitution that day, by God's grace, and I always will.”

Trump was charged with four counts earlier this week for his effort to try and hold onto power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Pence’s refusal to overturn the results of the 2020 election is noted throughout the 45-page document. 

Trump is expected to appear before a D.C. court Thursday. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.