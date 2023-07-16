Trump Hits DeSantis for ‘America Last’ Leadership at Conservative Student Conference

Former President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging speech to a conservative students conference in Florida Saturday featured one central theme: Criticism of his primary opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden for weak and divisive leadership.

“DeSantis and his establishment handlers are wasting such precious time and resources to divide the party right, said Trump at the Turning Point USA conference held in Palm Beach.

"Right when we should be uniting against the unprecedented weaponization of law enforcement by Crooked Joe Biden and the Communist Left," he added.

Trump promised the youthful audience he would correct the economic woes he blamed on Biden for bringing to their generation, and would “reclaim” higher education from liberals.

“Under Biden, hope and opportunity for young people, so many young people here, are being utterly extinguished,” Trump told the crowd. "In the Biden economy, one third of Gen Z and millennials have no savings whatsoever."

Trump promised to sign an executive order cutting federal funding for schools with vaccine or mask requirements or that teach critical race theory and any gender and sexuality topics.

“For any universities that want federal student loan dollars, we will also require them to offer real job placement and career services, as well as options for accelerated and low-cost degrees," said Trump.

Former President Donald Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023 CSPAN

Trump also said he would create a special commission to stand up to “Big Pharma” by “investigat[ing] what is causing the decades-long increase in childhood diseases, auto-immune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility and other chronic health problems.”

Trump had reportedly planned such a commission before winning the 2016 election, with vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying at the time that Trump had promised he would lead the commission.

A year into Trump's presidency, Kennedy stated that the White House was no longer communicating with him about the commission, and it ultimately was never created.

Trump took the time to read a number of polls that showed Trump leading DeSantis in hypothetical primary election match-ups. He also bragged that he was now having DeSantis supporters wanting to back him once again.

"All of a sudden I'm getting calls from people, they're saying, 'You know, sir, I just called to say hello,'" said Trump. "I said, 'I thought you were a DeSanctus follower.' [They reply] 'No, not at all, that was a false report.'"

Trump also insisted that DeSantis would mishandle the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While promising that would end the Russian-Ukrainian War “in 24 hours” of taking office, DeSantis “is owned and controlled by the globalist establishment who always puts America Last.”

“We all saw how quickly DeSanctus reversed himself on Ukraine," said Trump.

Trump also gave a lengthy defense of his handling of classified documents, calling his indictments a political witch hunt and "a great badge of honor and courage."