Trump Hit With New Criminal Charges in Federal Documents Case
Several new counts were added in the superseding indictment against the former president
Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with several new criminal counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case involving the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
The superseding indictment adds three new charges to the case against Trump, including willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the former president and a pair of aides attempted to delete video surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022.
Thursday's legal developments also include the addition of a second co-defendant alongside Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the original indictment against Trump and Nauta, and he's now charged with an obstruction conspiracy tied to the surveillance footage.
Both of the new obstruction charges against Trump allege that the former president – along with Nauta and De Oliveira – requested that an unnamed Trump employee “delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”
- Unsealed Indictment Shows 37 Charges Against Trump in Classified Documents Case
- Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Documents Case
- Trump Signals Federal Criminal Charges Are Coming, Claims He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’
- Trump’s New York and Georgia Criminal Cases May Have to be Adjourned Pending Federal Charges, NY AG Says
- Here are All of the Key Moments in the Trump Documents Case, From His White House Departure to the Historic Federal Charges
In an interview with Fox News shortly after the charges were filed on Thursday, Trump accused prosecutors of “election interference at the highest level.”
"They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me,” Trump told Fox News.
The new indictment alleges that on June 27, 2022, De Oliveira went to a Mar-a-Lago IT office and requested that an IT employee, identified as “Trump Employee 4,” step away to an audio closet near a ballroom to talk.
“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that.”
The indictment adds: “De Oliveira then insisted to Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked ‘what are we going to do?’” Later that afternoon, Trump called De Oliveira and the two spoke for about three and a half minutes, prosecutors allege in the indictment.
On Aug. 26, 2022, prosecutors say in the superseding indictment, a Trump employee confirmed with Nauta and a representative of Trump's political action committee in a chat on the Signal messaging app that De Oliveira was “loyal.” That same day, Trump called De Oliveira and the former president told De Oliveira that he would get him an attorney.
The new charge against Trump of willful retention of national defense information relates to a record described in the superseding indictment as “Presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country” that was classified as “Top Secret.”
The two new obstruction counts – formally listed in the indictment as “Altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object” and “Corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document, record or other object” – are both punishable by maximum prison terms of 20 years. Willful retention of national defense information carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.
New uncertainty about May 2024 trial date
It's unclear what the addition of new charges and another co-defendant will do to the overall timing of the case against the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination. Trump and Nauta have both already pleaded not guilty to the original charges Smith brought against them in early June and are scheduled to go on trial in May 2024.
De Oliveria is summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Monday. In a separate filing on Thursday, Smith said his office would not oppose Nauta and Trump declining to appear in person at an arraignment on the new charges.
New Trump criminal charges in the Mar-a-Lago case come as Smith appears close to also securing a separate indictment against the former president in Washington, D.C., federal court over 2020 election interference and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Earlier on Thursday, Smith’s team met with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro. Trump last week said that he was sent a target letter, signaling a likely prosecution.
Stephen Cheung, a Trump spokesman, criticized the latest additions to the Justice Department's criminal case.
“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Cheung said.
“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he added.
The superseding indictment adds to a spate of bad legal news for Trump, which legal experts say is only compounded by the threat there may yet be another federal case coming in Washington.
“The potential Jan. 6 charges loom much larger than additional charges in an existing case, regardless of the damning nature of these new charges,” former Obama-era DOJ spokeswoman Emily Pierce told The Messenger.
Throughout the special counsel’s investigation, Trump’s political surrogates and attorneys have tried to discredit Smith’s office as politically motivated.
At a July 18 hearing, his attorney Christopher Kise said that the public broadly views the criminal cases as a presidential administration in power prosecuting a likely political rival. Prosecutor David Harbach defended the integrity of the special counsel’s office, noting that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in order to insulate the case from political appointees.
Smith and his assistants are all career prosecutors, not political appointees, Harbach noted.
During the same proceedings, Trump’s attorneys also pointedly noted that the special counsel’s office did not rule out superseding indictments. Prosecutors did not answer that observation at the time, and Thursday’s development show that the special counsel's office is far from finished.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics