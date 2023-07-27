Trump Hit With New Criminal Charges in Federal Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with several new criminal counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case involving the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The superseding indictment adds three new charges to the case against Trump, including willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the former president and a pair of aides attempted to delete video surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022.

Thursday's legal developments also include the addition of a second co-defendant alongside Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the original indictment against Trump and Nauta, and he's now charged with an obstruction conspiracy tied to the surveillance footage.

Both of the new obstruction charges against Trump allege that the former president – along with Nauta and De Oliveira – requested that an unnamed Trump employee “delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

In an interview with Fox News shortly after the charges were filed on Thursday, Trump accused prosecutors of “election interference at the highest level.”

"They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me,” Trump told Fox News.

The new indictment alleges that on June 27, 2022, De Oliveira went to a Mar-a-Lago IT office and requested that an IT employee, identified as “Trump Employee 4,” step away to an audio closet near a ballroom to talk.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that.”

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The indictment adds: “De Oliveira then insisted to Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked ‘what are we going to do?’” Later that afternoon, Trump called De Oliveira and the two spoke for about three and a half minutes, prosecutors allege in the indictment.

On Aug. 26, 2022, prosecutors say in the superseding indictment, a Trump employee confirmed with Nauta and a representative of Trump's political action committee in a chat on the Signal messaging app that De Oliveira was “loyal.” That same day, Trump called De Oliveira and the former president told De Oliveira that he would get him an attorney.

The new charge against Trump of willful retention of national defense information relates to a record described in the superseding indictment as “Presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country” that was classified as “Top Secret.”

The two new obstruction counts – formally listed in the indictment as “Altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object” and “Corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document, record or other object” – are both punishable by maximum prison terms of 20 years. Willful retention of national defense information carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

New uncertainty about May 2024 trial date

It's unclear what the addition of new charges and another co-defendant will do to the overall timing of the case against the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination. Trump and Nauta have both already pleaded not guilty to the original charges Smith brought against them in early June and are scheduled to go on trial in May 2024.

De Oliveria is summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Monday. In a separate filing on Thursday, Smith said his office would not oppose Nauta and Trump declining to appear in person at an arraignment on the new charges.

New Trump criminal charges in the Mar-a-Lago case come as Smith appears close to also securing a separate indictment against the former president in Washington, D.C., federal court over 2020 election interference and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier on Thursday, Smith’s team met with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro. Trump last week said that he was sent a target letter, signaling a likely prosecution.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stephen Cheung, a Trump spokesman, criticized the latest additions to the Justice Department's criminal case.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Cheung said.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he added.

The superseding indictment adds to a spate of bad legal news for Trump, which legal experts say is only compounded by the threat there may yet be another federal case coming in Washington.

“The potential Jan. 6 charges loom much larger than additional charges in an existing case, regardless of the damning nature of these new charges,” former Obama-era DOJ spokeswoman Emily Pierce told The Messenger.

Throughout the special counsel’s investigation, Trump’s political surrogates and attorneys have tried to discredit Smith’s office as politically motivated.

At a July 18 hearing, his attorney Christopher Kise said that the public broadly views the criminal cases as a presidential administration in power prosecuting a likely political rival. Prosecutor David Harbach defended the integrity of the special counsel’s office, noting that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in order to insulate the case from political appointees.

Smith and his assistants are all career prosecutors, not political appointees, Harbach noted.

During the same proceedings, Trump’s attorneys also pointedly noted that the special counsel’s office did not rule out superseding indictments. Prosecutors did not answer that observation at the time, and Thursday’s development show that the special counsel's office is far from finished.