Trump Hires New Lawyer Following Target Letter

A new attorney has reportedly been added to Donald Trump's legal team following news that the former president is under investigation and will be potentially indicted for his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

John Lauro, a Florida-based lawyer who specializes in white collar cases, will be focusing solely on Trump's legal work related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the attempts to keep Trump in office after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Lauro had previously served as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

CNN initially reported this news citing several sources familiar, and Semafor later confirmed their reporting.

Trump announced Tuesday that he received a target letter Sunday informing him that he is being investigated by a grand jury convened to look into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He was given four days to appear before the grand jury, which is based in Washington, DC.