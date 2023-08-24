Trump Hasn’t Spoken to Pence in ‘Long Time,’ He Says

Former President Donald Trump said he hasn’t spoken to former Vice President Mike Pence “in a long time.”

The pair’s relationship frayed after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win. Some Trump supporters called for Pence, who argued that he had no authority to stop the certification, to be hanged.

“I think he got very bad advice,” Trump told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Both Trump and Pence are competing for the GOP nomination to take on Biden next fall. Trump, however, is far and away the front-runner.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site