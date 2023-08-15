Trump Has No Intention to Stop Social Media Posts Despite Judge’s Warning: Report - The Messenger
Trump Has No Intention to Stop Social Media Posts Despite Judge’s Warning: Report

'Anyone who thinks they’re gonna control what he posts on Truth or what he says in media interviews, they’re sort of kidding themselves,' one Trump aide told CNN

Kayla Gallagher
Despite warnings from Judge Tanya Chutkan, former President Donald Trump has no intention of stopping his social media posts criticizing the multiple legal cases against him, CNN reported.

Chutkan, who is presiding over the D.C. case over Trump's ties to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, warned Trump over the weekend top not intimidate witnesses, obstruct justice, or impact his ability to have a fair trial.

But, Trump reportedly insists that the judge's orders are a violation of his First Amendment rights in an effort to defend himself and continue communicating with his support base.

"He’ll share what he feels is necessary and if she has a problem with it, [she] will address it," one Trump adviser told CNN, in reference to Chutkan.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, cited a Supreme Court precedent to assure that the court has the right to limit speech, especially if it will aide in a fair trial for the defendant.

One aide told CNN that the filing seemed "pretty generic" and didn't have a "fast rule" regarding Trump posting anything specific on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Chutkan said on Friday that she wants to prevent "a carnival atmosphere of unchecked publicity" in the case.

Former President Donald Trump and Judge Tanya Chutkan

She nodded to the fact that Trump is running a presidential campaign and that has to "yield to the orderly administration of justice."

"If that means that he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about people who may be witnesses in this case, that’s how it’s going to have to be," Chutkan added.

Trump's attorney John Lauro assured Chutkan that his client will "abide by the integrity of the process," but he will not be the subject of a "trap" to hold the former president in contempt of court.

"Anyone who thinks they’re gonna control what he posts on Truth or what he says in media interviews, they’re sort of kidding themselves," one Trump aide told CNN.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four felony charges and his first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

