Trump Has Already Taped Tucker Carlson Interview Slated to Air on Debate Night: Report

The former president confirmed Sunday that he will not be participating in Wednesday's debate

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The former president has floated not attending the debate, citing his lead in pollingJeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has already taped the interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that is expected to air during the GOP presidential debate, according to report from CNN.

The former president confirmed on Sunday that he will not be participating in Wednesday's GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee. He floated the idea of not attending both privately and publicly in the weeks beforehand, citing his lead in polling.

CNN reported that members of Trump’s campaign team and his surrogates, however, still plan to travel to the city and are working on their attendance with Fox News, who will host the debate, and the Republican National Committee.

The RNC announced Tuesday that eight candidates have qualified for the debate, which will be hosted by Fox News. It is not clear what platform Trump's interview with Carlson will be aired on, though the former top-rated cable network host does have a regular show that airs on the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

