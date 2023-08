Trump Hammers DeSantis for Debate Performance: ‘Bomb’ 

Former President Donald Trump criticized top GOP rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his performance at Wednesday night's GOP debate, writing that the presidential hopeful was a "bomb" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"DeSanctimonious was a 'BOMB' tonight, especially with his softball interview with Sean Hannity," Trump wrote. "This guy has totally forgotten his past. Who cares!?!?"

Trump opted not to attend Wednesday night's debate and instead promoted a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired at the same time. Meanwhile, his fellow GOP candidates battled it out over abortion, climate change and foreign policy in Milwaukee.

The former president is expected to arrive in Georgia on Thursday to surrender for arrest in the case he faces alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.