Trump Goes on a Post-Indictment Social Media Blitz and Blasts DOJ, Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Friday to blast the additional new charges levied against him, as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the Justice Department.

Trump once again took aim at Smith, who has two open criminal cases against him, calling him “deranged” and questioning the precedence for his case investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!!”

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner once again said he did not expect anything from the meeting his lawyers had Thursday with prosecutors from Smith’s office, saying the federal agency wants to interfere with the election and calling it a “form of cheating.”

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump then turned his attention to the superseding indictment unsealed Thursday night that revealed an attempt by aides to destroy subpoenaed video surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago.

“The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

The comments come just hours after the superseding indictment revealed three additional charges against Trump and a third person being charged, a maintenance worker, in the probe. His attacks in the past surrounding legal troubles have resulted in significant boosts to both his poll numbers and his campaign fundraising war chest.