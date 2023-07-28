Trump Goes on a Post-Indictment Social Media Blitz and Blasts DOJ, Jack Smith
The posts came in several installments on Truth Social just hours after new charges were brought
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Friday to blast the additional new charges levied against him, as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the Justice Department.
Trump once again took aim at Smith, who has two open criminal cases against him, calling him “deranged” and questioning the precedence for his case investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!!”
- How Jack Smith and the DOJ Trumped Trump by Going Public Ahead of the Arraignment
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Why Trump Is Free to Call Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’ Without Getting Into Trouble
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Discusses 37 Counts Against Trump
The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner once again said he did not expect anything from the meeting his lawyers had Thursday with prosecutors from Smith’s office, saying the federal agency wants to interfere with the election and calling it a “form of cheating.”
Trump then turned his attention to the superseding indictment unsealed Thursday night that revealed an attempt by aides to destroy subpoenaed video surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago.
“The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”
The comments come just hours after the superseding indictment revealed three additional charges against Trump and a third person being charged, a maintenance worker, in the probe. His attacks in the past surrounding legal troubles have resulted in significant boosts to both his poll numbers and his campaign fundraising war chest.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics