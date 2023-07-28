Trump Goes on a Post-Indictment Social Media Blitz and Blasts DOJ, Jack Smith - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Trump Goes on a Post-Indictment Social Media Blitz and Blasts DOJ, Jack Smith

The posts came in several installments on Truth Social just hours after new charges were brought

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Friday to blast the additional new charges levied against him, as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the Justice Department.

Trump once again took aim at Smith, who has two open criminal cases against him, calling him “deranged” and questioning the precedence for his case investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!!” 

Read More

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner once again said he did not expect anything from the meeting his lawyers had Thursday with prosecutors from Smith’s office, saying the federal agency wants to interfere with the election and calling it a “form of cheating.” 

former U.S. President Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump then turned his attention to the superseding indictment unsealed Thursday night that revealed an attempt by aides to destroy subpoenaed video surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago. 

“The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form. Prosecutorial Misconduct!” 

The comments come just hours after the superseding indictment revealed three additional charges against Trump and a third person being charged, a maintenance worker, in the probe. His attacks in the past surrounding legal troubles have resulted in significant boosts to both his poll numbers and his campaign fundraising war chest. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.