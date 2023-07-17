Trump Gloats Over Results of Turning Point Straw Poll: ‘BLOWOUT’ over ‘DeSanctimonious’ and ‘Sloppy’ Christie

Former president Donald Trump over the weekend took to Truth Social to boast about his polling numbers ahead of the GOP Primary.
"Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote," Trump wrote in the post. "Ron DeSanctimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO! "Turning Point put on a GREAT event in West Palm Beach, setting all kinds of records, including in attendance!"
Trump did not mention Perry Johnson, a business man who finished second in the poll with 7.8% of support. Johnson spoke at the event.
The poll was conducted among attendees at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump was a featured speaker at the event.
The poll was first reported by the Washington Examiner.
Thirty percent of respondents said that they thought former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake should be Trump's running mate in 2024 with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., finishing second in that poll with 24%.
