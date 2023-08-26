Inside the Georgia Prison System and the ‘Scary’ Prospect of How It Could be Home to Defendants in the Trump Criminal Cases

ATLANTA — Donald Trump and his co defendants in Georgia have now all seen the inside of the Fulton County Jail. But if their bond is revoked, or they are convicted and sentenced to serve time, the conditions of their confinement will be a far cry from Mar-a-Lago.

Cold showers, five-minute mealtimes, rats the size of cats, the threat of violence and deprivation of sunlight. Those are just some of the conditions that can be found in Georgia’s state prison system, which has long been decried as inhumane and the subject of two Justice Department investigations for violence and abuse against inmates.

Also under federal investigation is the Fulton County Jail, known by locals as “Rice Street,” where Trump and 18 co-defendants turned themselves in for booking in recent days. Earlier this month, a 66-year-old inmate died in the jail and another died in April after he was reportedly eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

While most legal experts The Messenger spoke to don’t expect anyone in the Trump case to see prison time — predicting a commuted or probated sentence as the most likely outcome — Rice Street would be the first facility Trump and company would be incarcerated in the event their bonds are revoked or are convicted at trial.

“Imagine that, Trump in a state prison?” said criminal defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez, who represents Cordarius Dorsey in the ongoing racketeering case against the Young Slime Life gang. “It will start a civil war. It’s scary.”

Under a 2013 federal law, Trump gets U.S. Secret Service protection for life, a rule that experts say would follow him into prison too. Any high-profile suspect held in a jail or prison, Jimenez said, will also certainly be segregated from the general population and kept in solitary.

“That’s for safety, the safety of everybody,” he said. “First you don’t want people to extort them, second you don’t want to cause a riot.”

A U.S. Secret Service agent stands outside the Fulton County jail as former President Donald Trump arrives to surrender on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump is all but certain to plead not guilty to the charges in Georgia, which center around allegations he and 18 others conspired together to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

The exact timing of the Fulton County case’s trial or trials remains unclear, though the superior court judge overseeing it all ordered on Thursday that at least one co-defendant, former Trump campaign lawyer Ken Chesebro, could invoke his right to a speedy adjudication and set a start date in October. District Attorney Fani Willis said she’d be ready to go in two months for all the others as well.

The risk of pre-trial penalties including stiff fines, house arrest, or incarceration isn't totally out of the realm of the possible as well, even for a defendant who is running for president. Trump’s bond conditions in Georgia mean he’s under strict limits on his behavior and his every move is being closely scrutinized given his freewheeling speaking style often involves attacking opponents.

Pro-Donald Trump protestors and media mingle outside the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

“That’s the most stringent stick the judge has at his disposal, but he has other sticks,” said Charlie Bailey, a former assistant district attorney in Fulton County and 2020 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Georgia.

Trump’s legal troubles also extend well beyond Georgia too. He’s facing three other criminal trials, in New York state court and South Florida and Washington, D.C. federal courts, likely over the next year. While the former president has pleaded not guilty and insists he’s done nothing wrong in each case, conviction or crossing lines associated with his pretrial conditions could come with penalties in each case that include incarceration.

Domenic Santana, a 61-year-old retiree from Miami, outside the Fulton County Jail before Donald Trump's arrest on Aug. 24, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

Rats the size of cats

In Georgia, prison terms shorter than a year may result in diversion, remaining in a county jail, or assignment to transitional or so-called detention facilities, which resemble more of a “boot camp.”

But longer sentences in theory go through the state prison system. Trump faces a possible five to 20 years for the Georgia racketeering charge alone, though that sentence can be probated or commuted. He has 18 other codefendants too.

“Whether or not the person would end up functionally spending that time in jail rather than being transferred to prison, that depends on what is happening in the prison system, and what is happening continues to be problematic,” said Elizabeth Taxel, a criminal defense professor at the University of Georgia’s School of Law.

“Generally," she added, "the conditions are deplorable throughout the prison system, deplorable in all respects: with respect to, access to medical and mental health services, with respect to safety, with respect to access to clean and sanitary conditions, and improved educational opportunities."

Taxel attributed the subpar conditions in part to a general staffing shortage across the state’s Department of Corrections, as well as in county jails. “Incarcerated individuals, across the security levels, are suffering from deplorable conditions,” she said.

A former inmate of Georgia’s prison system from 2016 to 2017 who passed through Rice Street and who requested his name be withheld for privacy, told The Messenger that overcrowded conditions were such that “they won’t have a bed for you, you’ll probably be on a foam mattress on the ground.”

The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

If convicted and sentenced in Fulton County, inmates are sent to Rice Street to await transfer to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near the town of Jackson in Butts County.

“They'd be at Rice Street for anywhere from a few days to a few months until the Department of Corrections came in and pick them up,” said Jay Abt, the criminal defense attorney representing Deamonte Kendrick, known better as the rapper ‘Yak Gotti’ in the YSL trial.

The facility, which also houses Georgia’s death row inmates, is a pass-through for all inmates assigned to the Georgia Department of Corrections. There, inmates are given written, verbal, physical, medical and mental health examinations and tests. A DNA sample is collected and a state prisoner number assigned. Then, they await assignment to a state prison facility where they would serve out the bulk of their term.

“All individuals under the Georgia Department of Corrections theoretically would have to go to Jackson diagnostic, where they would be evaluated and classified by prison officials to determine their risk,” said Taxel, the University of Georgia professor who is also a former public defender.

“Whether or not they're deemed low-risk or medium-risk or high-risk, whether or not they've got medical issues or a mental health diagnosis, that would impact which facility the Georgia Department of Corrections determines that that person should go to,” she said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in a motorcade to surrender at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

That wait period in theory is supposed to be a few weeks at most, but in practice it can drag on for months.

“I've had some take three or four months,” said Abt.

And the conditions there described by the former inmate The Messenger spoke to are tough.

“Rats are huge at Jackson, they’re the size of small cats,” he said. “You only get three to five minutes to eat each meal, you get two meals a day, breakfast and dinner and no food is provided Friday through Sunday because the prison work days are Monday through Thursday.”

Empty peanut butter jars were a hot commodity in the prison system, he said, because you could store leftovers from your meal in them to eat later. He worked as an orderly on death row in his nine weeks at Jackson. That was a good job because a lot of death row inmates had support from family or organizations to provide them better food, so they would reject the prison-provided food, meaning he could keep the untouched meals.

“They have it better until they’re killed,” he said.

Showers, he said, were one day per week, and always cold.

“The hardest thing was not being able to see the sun, that was psychologically damaging,” he said.

The inmate, who had committed a white collar crime, was then assigned to a medium-security state facility, the Coweta County Prison. It is likely, given the profiles of Trump and his 18 co-defendants, that they would be assigned to a medium- or minimum-security facility.

“The one thing you have to ensure is their security and that is particularly true when you're dealing with people like former police chiefs or sheriffs who've been convicted of crimes, and those who have gained some relative degree of popularity be it positive or negative,” said Roy Copeland, an attorney and professor at Valdosta State University. “There is no question in my mind that these individuals will be placed in prisons which provide them with some measure of protection. That's a must. And I don't think the public would expect anything less,” he said.

The Coweta County Prison in Newnan, Ga., photographed on Aug. 20, 2023, is a medium-security state facility that legal experts say is along the lines of the kind of place Donald Trump or his co-defendants would go if convicted at trial or for longer-term detention if in violation of the conditions for pre-trial release. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

‘No privacy at all’

Which prison that is exactly, is hard to pinpoint, and the decision is ultimately up to a five-person board at the Department of Corrections whose membership is appointed by governors and chaired by Terry Barnard, a former Republican state representative.

“Those decisions are then made exclusively by the board of prisons. The judge, the prosecutor and the defense lawyer, and even the victim's family have virtually no say in those decisions,” said Abt, the defense attorney.

But if it’s anything like Coweta County Prison, it will be better than staying at Rice Street or in Jackson.

“Compared to Rice and Jackson, Coweta was a big move up in the world,” the inmate who spoke to The Messenger said. “They had, well not good food, but from the 20 pounds of weight I lost at Rice and Jackson, I actually got fat.”

“They had a well maintained commercial kitchen,” he said. “If you proved yourself you got to work outside, picking up trash on the side of the road, four days a week.”

There’s also the possibility to have pizza from time to time.

“Newbies had to clean, if you got the cleanest cell block several weeks in a row you got a pizza party,” he said.

The cells there, he said, house 10 to 12 men sharing three toilets.

“You have no privacy at all, even in the best conditions it’s still dehumanizing, it’s embarrassing,” he said. What’s more, prisoner counts in the middle of the night mean inmates are hardly ever getting an easy night’s sleep.

If anyone in the Trump case is convicted and sentenced, Jimenez said he doesn’t expect them to serve prison time. More likely is a five-year probated or commuted sentence, or house arrest at most. But in the event anyone does find themselves in the Fulton County Jail before conviction based on violations of their bond conditions, he said the facility is bad enough that it could push someone to consider flipping.

Security outside the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected arrival on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

“They’ll bug out after a day in there,” he said. “They’re rich, they’re white, they can’t handle it.”

Another crazy outcome, said criminal defense attorney Noah Pines, given the unwavering support from Trump’s base and other GOP primary contenders for the presidency who said they would support Trump as nominee even if convicted, is the prospect of Trump running the free world from prison.

“Like that's the craziest thing I've ever heard of, how's that going to work? How do you support a guy who's convicted and potentially in prison? How do you have a convicted felon as president of the United States?” Pines said, adding: “Well, mobsters run their mobs from prison and gangsters run their gangs from prison.”