Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants
The latest from Fulton County on bond agreements, arrests and arraignments
A total of 19 defendants were charged in former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment over his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the 2020 election.
So far, 18 of those listed in the indictment have reached bond agreements, and all 19 defendants, including Trump, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail ahead of Friday's noon deadline.
Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all been arrested and released on bail.
Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, remains the only co-defendant to have not announced a bond deal — though he did turn himself in for arrest on Thursday and appeared to still be held in custody as of 5:50 p.m. EST.
Arraignments for each of the 19 individuals to enter their plea — guilty, not guilty or no contest — are scheduled to take place Sept. 6, beginning with Trump at 9:30 a.m.
Here is where each defendant stands in the case:
Donald Trump, 45th former president of the United States
Scott Hall, bail bondsman
John Eastman, lawyer
David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and former state senator
Cathy Latham, Georgia GOP chair for Coffee County
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer
Ray Smith, campaign lawyer
Jenna Ellis, campaign lawyer
Michael Roman, campaign official
Robert Cheeley, lawyer
Shawn Still, Georgia GOP official and local businessman
Stephen Lee, pastor
Sidney Powell, campaign lawyer
Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor
Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer
Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff
Jeffrey Clark, former DOJ official
Trevian Kutti, publicist
Harrison Floyd, former leader of Black Voices for Trump
- Bond: Unknown
- Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 24
- Plea: TBA
- Arraignment: 11:45 a.m.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, among others, to charge Trump and his co-conspirators as part of a "criminal enterprise."
This post will be updated as the status of each defendant changes.
