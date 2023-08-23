Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants - The Messenger
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants

The latest from Fulton County on bond agreements, arrests and arraignments

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher, Darren Samuelsohn and Eva Surovell
A total of 19 defendants were charged in former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment over his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the 2020 election.

So far, 18 of those listed in the indictment have reached bond agreements, and all 19 defendants, including Trump, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all been arrested and released on bail.

Fulton County indictments
Fulton County indictmentsFulton County Sheriff's Office

Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, remains the only co-defendant to have not announced a bond deal — though he did turn himself in for arrest on Thursday and appeared to still be held in custody as of 5:50 p.m. EST.

Arraignments for each of the 19 individuals to enter their plea — guilty, not guilty or no contest — are scheduled to take place Sept. 6, beginning with Trump at 9:30 a.m.

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File
Read More

Here is where each defendant stands in the case:

Donald Trump, 45th former president of the United States

  • Bond: $200,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 24
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6

Scott Hall, bail bondsman

  • Bond: $10,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 22
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 11 a.m. on Sept. 6

John Eastman, lawyer

  • Bond: $100,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 22
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 10 a.m. on Sept. 6

David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and former state senator

  • Bond: $75,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 6

Cathy Latham, Georgia GOP chair for Coffee County

  • Bond: $75,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 6

Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer

  • Bond: $100,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 6

Ray Smith, campaign lawyer

  • Bond: $50,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 2 p.m. on Sept. 6

Jenna Ellis, campaign lawyer

  • Bond: $50,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23.
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6

Michael Roman, campaign official

  • Bond: $50,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6

Robert Cheeley, lawyer

  • Bond: $50,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 6

Shawn Still, Georgia GOP official and local businessman

  • Bond: $10,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 6

Stephen Lee, pastor

  • Bond: $75,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 6

Sidney Powell, campaign lawyer

  • Bond: $100,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6

Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor

  • Bond: $10,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 3 p.m. on Sept. 6

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff

Jeffrey Clark, former DOJ official

  • Bond: $100,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 1 p.m. on Sept. 6

Trevian Kutti, publicist

  • Bond: $75,000
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6

Harrison Floyd, former leader of Black Voices for Trump

  • Bond: Unknown
  • Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 24
  • Plea: TBA
  • Arraignment: 11:45 a.m.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s OfficeFulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, among others, to charge Trump and his co-conspirators as part of a "criminal enterprise."

This post will be updated as the status of each defendant changes.

