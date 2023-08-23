Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants

A total of 19 defendants were charged in former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment over his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the 2020 election.

So far, 18 of those listed in the indictment have reached bond agreements, and all 19 defendants, including Trump, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all been arrested and released on bail.

Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, remains the only co-defendant to have not announced a bond deal — though he did turn himself in for arrest on Thursday and appeared to still be held in custody as of 5:50 p.m. EST.

Arraignments for each of the 19 individuals to enter their plea — guilty, not guilty or no contest — are scheduled to take place Sept. 6, beginning with Trump at 9:30 a.m.

Here is where each defendant stands in the case:

Donald Trump, 45th former president of the United States

Bond: $200,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 24

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6

Scott Hall, bail bondsman

Bond: $10,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 22

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 11 a.m. on Sept. 6

John Eastman, lawyer

Bond: $100,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 22

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 10 a.m. on Sept. 6

David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and former state senator

Bond: $75,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 6

Cathy Latham, Georgia GOP chair for Coffee County

Bond: $75,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 6

Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer

Bond: $100,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 6

Ray Smith, campaign lawyer

Bond: $50,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 2 p.m. on Sept. 6

Jenna Ellis, campaign lawyer

Bond: $50,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23.

Plea: TBA

Arraignment 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6

Michael Roman, campaign official

Bond: $50,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6

Robert Cheeley, lawyer

Bond: $50,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 6

Shawn Still, Georgia GOP official and local businessman

Bond: $10,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 6

Stephen Lee, pastor

Bond: $75,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 6

Sidney Powell, campaign lawyer

Bond: $100,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 23

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6

Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor

Bond: $10,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 3 p.m. on Sept. 6

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff

Jeffrey Clark, former DOJ official

Bond: $100,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 1 p.m. on Sept. 6

Trevian Kutti, publicist

Bond: $75,000

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 25

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6

Harrison Floyd, former leader of Black Voices for Trump

Bond: Unknown

Surrendered: Yes, on Aug. 24

Plea: TBA

Arraignment: 11:45 a.m.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, among others, to charge Trump and his co-conspirators as part of a "criminal enterprise."

This post will be updated as the status of each defendant changes.