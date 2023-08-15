Trump on Trial: Meet the Georgia Judge Presiding Over the Former President’s Fulton County Case

Scott McAfee has been tapped as the judge who will preside over the sweeping criminal trial in Georgia against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his codefendants, according to the Fulton County court docket made public Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed McAfee, a former state and federal prosecutor, in 2022. He is relatively new to his position, having served as a judge for six months after joining the bench in February 2023.

At the time of his appointment, he was inspector general for the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General for almost two years.

The bulk of McAfee’s experience appears to be as a prosecutor, serving as the assistant U.S. attorney for the northern district of Georgia, the senior assistant district attorney for Fulton County, Atlanta Judicial Circuit, and assistant district attorney for Barrow County, Piedmont Judicial Circuit.

He holds a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. from Emory University.

JUDGE SCOTT MCAFEE The Superior Court of Fulton County

McAfee is expected to play a prominent role in the Georgia trial, including picking a date for the beginning of the case. District Attorney Fani Willis said on Monday night she'd push for the trial to start within six months but it'd be up to the judge to make that call. Willis also said she intends to try all 19 co-defendants together.

The Georgia judge is likely to face challenges from Trump. The former president has already gone after U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the Washington, D.C., jurist who is overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecution for alleged crimes tied to the 2020 election case.

Earlier on Monday, Trump lost his bid to get Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Marchan to recuse himself from his role overseeing an upcoming criminaL trial on state charges of making illegal hush-money payments to adult film actress before the 2016 presidential election.