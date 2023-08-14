Trump on Trial: 8 Key Questions and Answers You Should Know as the Georgia Election Interference Case Winds Up

ATLANTA — In a case with critical implications for the personal and political prospects of former president Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week is presenting to a Georgia grand jury the findings of her two-plus year investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Within days or even hours, the Georgia grand jury is expected to make charging decisions regarding Trump and others involved in efforts to shift the state’s 16 Electoral College votes from President Joe Biden to Trump after the 2020 election.



What those charges are remain unclear and unfinal, though a document inadvertently posted online to the court's website and spotted by Reuters on Monday says Trump will be facing 13 possible charges.

Here is a look at what to expect this week:

Media set up outside the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County on Aug. 14, 2023 as District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation of Donald Trump reaches an important moment. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

Who is on the grand jury?

The processes that prosecutors follow to seek criminal indictments on state charges vary by state.

In Georgia, prosecutors present evidence to a grand jury consisting of up to 23 grand jurors, with three alternates also sworn in. At least 16 of the grand jurors must have been present for the duration of the presentation of evidence in order to establish quorum for a vote, and at least 12 grand jurors must vote in favor of handing up a “true bill” of indictment which moves the case to the trial phase.

Grand juries follow the “probable cause” standard, meaning they vote to indict if they believe there is probable cause that one or more crimes were committed.

Barricades are being installed around Fulton County Courthouse on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty Images

How long might the process take?

It is likely that charging decisions in this case will be made this week, as early as Monday or Tuesday.

At the Fulton County courthouse on Monday morning, Judge Robert McBurney addressed the public gallery to say that if a grand jury indictment is handed down Monday, it would be in the afternoon.

Based on prior models and Willis’ track record, Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said on Monday that he anticipated “the time needed for the presentation to the jury is two days – perhaps very long days” or even two-and-a-half days if the scope is more sweeping in nature.

The grand jury Willis is working with meets only on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When will Trump be arrested? And will there be a mugshot?

If Trump is indicted in Georgia, it is likely he would voluntarily surrender to authorities for criminal processing within several days of his indictment as he did after his indictment on state charges in New York and federal charges in Florida and the District of Columbia.

While New York authorities opted not to take Trump’s mugshot because images of the former president are widely available, it looks like Georgia officials will be taking a different approach.

"Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters earlier this month. "It doesn't matter your status, we have mugshots ready for you."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks to the media about early voting progress on October 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

How did we get here?

Trump’s efforts to take Georgia’s Electoral College votes, even though he lost the state to Biden, included a recorded phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

In January 2022, Willis requested a special grand jury to investigate efforts to interfere with the electoral results in the state. Special grand juries are not empowered to return indictments, but the reports that they issue can be used as guideposts for other grand juries.

That special grand jury probe concluded with a final report issued in February, the introduction of which was made public in a heavily redacted form that did not disclose the names of any individuals discussed in the document.

In an interview with CNN at the time, special grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs said the list of recommended indictments is “not a short list. It’s not.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump has already been indicted. What makes this case different?

Trump – the first former president ever to face criminal charges – has already been indicted on 78 state and federal felony counts this year. He has entered “not guilty” pleas to each of them.

In April, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 state felony counts stemming from alleged falsification of business records when he made “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential campaign. A trial is scheduled for March.

In June, Trump was indicted on federal charges in South Florida for alleged willful retention of sensitive national security information at his Mar-a-Lago resort. After a superseding indictment in late July related to alleged obstruction efforts, Trump is now facing 40 felony charges in the case. A federal trial is scheduled to begin next May.

Early this month, Trump was again indicted on federal charges in a four-count federal indictment stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Special Counsel Jack Smith has proposed a trial date of Jan. 2, 2024 for the case, although a schedule has not yet been approved by the court.

The Georgia case could be far different from the others. The charges related to election interference are considered far more serious than the New York “hush money” charges.

Trump holds a large and growing lead in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. If elected, he could attempt to pardon himself or order his attorney general to cease any effort to prosecute him.

However, a president’s pardon power covers only federal offenses, not violations of state crimes. If Trump were re-elected president, he would not have the ability to pardon himself of a conviction in Georgia.

If Trump goes to trial in Georgia, it may be the only case the Americans get to witness on television. Longstanding federal rules prohibit broadcasting federal criminal proceedings.

Every state has its own rules pertaining to broadcasting criminal proceedings, and while New York’s is one of the most restrictive, Georgia’s is among the most permissive.

McBurney, the judge presiding over Fulton County grand jury proceedings, told journalists on Monday that if an indictment is presented “you can film and photograph that.”

Media set up outside the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County on Aug. 14, 2023 as District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation of Donald Trump reaches an important moment. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

When will a trial take place?

If Trump and others are indicted in Georgia it is uncertain when, exactly, a trial might take place.

As he campaigns for a return to the White House and fights dozens of criminal charges, the former president’s schedule is increasingly crowded. Trump already faces a trial scheduled to begin in March 2024 in New York on state charges, plus a May 2024 trial on federal charges in South Florida. Prosecutors are requesting a January 2024 start date on the federal election interference case. Trump’s attorneys have asked judges to take Trump’s political campaign into consideration in scheduling decisions.

Rudy Giuliani, flanked by Sidney Powell, points to a map as he speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Do others face legal jeopardy in Georgia?

It is widely anticipated that others besides Trump could potentially face charges in the case.

Willis has a pattern of pursuing sweeping indictments under Georgia’s version of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly known as RICO. Originally designed as a tool for prosecutors to crack down on organized crime, RICO allows for prosecution of multiple people involved in a criminal enterprise.

Although Trump was the only person charged in the federal indictment of Trump early this month on election interference charges, the 45-page charging document describes six different unindicted co-conspirators in his effort and devotes four pages specifically to discussing election interference efforts in Georgia.

U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Can Trump be pardoned?

While Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution vests the president with pardon powers for federal crimes, the president cannot issue pardons for state offenses. The pardon process for state charges is different in every state.

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp, has been at odds with Trump in recent years, most notably over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

However, Kemp’s tense relationship with Trump may be a moot point: Georgia is one of only three states in which the governor cannot directly grant pardons on state criminal charges.

Instead, criminal commutations in Georgia are controlled by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, a five-member panel whose members are appointed to seven-year terms by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Two of the board’s current members were appointed by Kemp, while the other three were appointed or re-appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal, also a Republican.