Uncharted Legal Waters as Trump and Co-Defendants Try to Move Georgia and New York Criminal Cases to US Court 

An unprecedented legal battle is brewing over whether former President Donald Trump and his associates should face criminal charges in state or federal court.

At the center of the dispute is a federal statute – Section 1442 of the portion of the U.S. Code governing the federal judicial system – that says civil or criminal cases brought in state court against federal officers “for or relating to any act under color of such office” can be removed to federal court.

Trump and 18 others were charged in a 41-count felony indictment Monday over alleged efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former president has not yet asked for the Georgia charges against him to be moved to federal court. But his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did so on Tuesday, and Trump’s lawyers are pursuing a similar strategy as they battle a separate suite of state felony charges in New York.

While a legal fight over the applicability of Section 1442 could play a major role in both cases, experts said there are still many unanswered questions.

“There is little precedent here,” Michigan State University College of Law professor Brian Kalt told The Messenger. “This statute has been used before, to be sure, but removal is much, much more common on the civil side than on the criminal side.”

Among other potential implications, removal to federal court would also drastically change how the American public experiences the case.

While the federal judiciary has a longstanding ban on live broadcasting of court proceedings, Georgia’s rules for cameras in courtrooms are among the most permissive in the nation.

Removal to federal courts would also potentially affect the jury selection process and the rules of criminal procedure as the case moves forward. Willis has said all defendants in the case are to surrender by early September, and has proposed a March 2024 trial date – widely seen as an ambitious timeline.

Sen. Lindsey Graham at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023. LiveNOW from FOX

Early removal efforts unsuccessful

Trump’s post-presidential legal troubles have resulted in several tests of Section 1442.

After Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was subpoenaed to testify last year as part of the Georgia probe that culminated in this week’s charges, his attorneys sought to quash the subpoena and to remove the subpoena challenge proceedings from state to federal court. Section 1442, Graham’s attorneys said in the filing, was the “principal ground for removal.”

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham’s effort by last August to fight his subpoena in federal court. A federal appellate court and the U.S. Supreme Court later upheld the Obama-appointed judge’s ruling, leading to the senator's testimony last November. Graham was not charged in this week’s indictment in Georgia.

Earlier this year, Trump’s lawyers leaned heavily on Section 1442 in an effort to push a different case – Trump’s indictment on 34 state felony counts in New York for alleged “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential campaign – from state court to federal court.

In an order last month denying the removal effort, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein bluntly said that the fact pattern of Trump’s New York case does not fit the bill of Section 1442.

“Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President's official acts,” Hellerstein wrote in his July 19 order. Despite Hellerstein’s unequivocal rejection, Trump’s attorneys appealed the decision to the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals late last month. Arguments in the case have not yet been scheduled.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Meadows also cited Section 1442 in a court filing seeking to remove the charges he faces in the Georgia indictment to federal court.

“The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff,” Meadows’ filing states.

Out of all the Georgia defendants, Meadows “probably has the best case for removal because some might boil his ‘federal office’ down to doing what the president says,” University of Texas School of Law professor Lee Kovarsky told The Messenger.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Unanswered questions remain

If the Georgia case is removed to federal court, legal experts said, Trump and others would still be facing Georgia state charges, not federal charges.

Because of that, they said, the defendants would still not be able to be pardoned by the president. The presidential pardon power applies only to federal offenses.

“The only thing that would change is the forum (and with it, the judge, the jury, and the rules of procedure)” said Kalt, of the Michigan State University College of Law.

In Georgia, the case has been assigned to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who was appointed in December by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and was sworn into office in February.

President Donald Trump speaks as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) listens prior to Trump's Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Likewise, any defendants who are convicted and sentenced to a prison term would face incarceration within Georgia’s criminal justice system.

“Any sentence would be served in state prison,” said Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law.

Other legal questions, however, are still unresolved. Among them is whether a removal of one defendant would trigger the removal of the entire case to federal court.

“On this question, I think it is extremely difficult to know, because there is just not much authority on the question at all,” Kovarsky said.