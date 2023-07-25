Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report

Among the charges being discussed include both solicitation and conspiracy to commit election fraud

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is eyeing several potential statutes to charge former President Donald Trump in her inquiry over his campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a media report published Tuesday. 

Two people briefed on the matter told The Guardian the state statutes being examined include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Also under consideration are charges for solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots, the media outlet reported. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.Megan Varner/Getty
Willis is also looking to charge some of the Trump campaign operatives with computer trespass crimes over their involvement in accessing voting machines and copying sensitive election-related data in one county in January 2021.

The emergence of specific potential charges, the Guardian said, suggests Willis’ team is still on target with its projected timeline of an August indictment.

Trump already faces federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith in South Florida for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and in New York state court for making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president's team is also bracing for another Smith indictment in Washington, D.C., as early as Tuesday as part of the Justice Department investigation into the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

