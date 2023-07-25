Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
Among the charges being discussed include both solicitation and conspiracy to commit election fraud
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is eyeing several potential statutes to charge former President Donald Trump in her inquiry over his campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a media report published Tuesday.
Two people briefed on the matter told The Guardian the state statutes being examined include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud.
Also under consideration are charges for solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots, the media outlet reported.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Fulton County Prosecutors Setting Up Racketeering Charges in Trump Probe
- Georgia’s State Election Board Will Not Take Over Running Elections in Fulton County
- Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Says She Has Received Racist Threats, Abuse Over Trump Probe
Willis is also looking to charge some of the Trump campaign operatives with computer trespass crimes over their involvement in accessing voting machines and copying sensitive election-related data in one county in January 2021.
The emergence of specific potential charges, the Guardian said, suggests Willis’ team is still on target with its projected timeline of an August indictment.
Trump already faces federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith in South Florida for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and in New York state court for making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The former president's team is also bracing for another Smith indictment in Washington, D.C., as early as Tuesday as part of the Justice Department investigation into the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics