Fulton County Document Lists 13 Possible Trump Charges
Politics.
Fulton County Document Lists 13 Possible Trump Charges

A court document obtained by Reuters appears to list 13 charges he may potentially face in Georgia as a grand jury hears evidence

Published |Updated
Steve Reilly
JWPlayer

Donald Trump could be facing a raft of more than a dozen serious criminal charges in Georgia, according to a court document that was briefly made public on Monday.

The Reuters news agency obtained the court document before it was taken down without explanation by authorities in Fulton County, where a grand jury this week is hearing evidence presented by District Attorney Fani Willis regarding efforts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The document, described by Reuters as a “docket report,” lists 13 different charges. The document is dated August 14 and lists a case number and the title: “The State of Georgia VS DONALD JOHN TRUMP.”

The 13 charges listed in the document are as follows:

  1. Violation Of The Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act, 16-14-4, Felony 
  2. Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, 16-4-7(b), Felony
  3. Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, 16-4-8, Felony
  4. Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, 16-4-8, Felony
  5. Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, 16-4-8, Felony
  6. Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, 16-4-8, Felony
  7. Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, 16-4-8, Felony
  8. Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, 16-4-8, Felony
  9. Filing False Documents, 16-10-20.1(b), Felony
  10. Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, 16-4-7(b), Felony
  11. False Statements and Writings, 16-10-20, Felony 
  12. Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, 16-4-7(b), Felony 
  13. False Statements and Writings, 16-10-20, Felony 

The Georgia grand jury hearing evidence in the case had not yet made a decision as to whether or not to hand down an indictment on any charges against Trump at the time the court document briefly became public.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpAP Photo/John Bazemore, File; AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

Georgia's RICO Act is the state's own version of the federal RICO Act, which allows prosecutors to pursue charges against multiple actors involved in a criminal enterprise. Georgia's state RICO Act carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The Georgia conspiracy statute attached to six charges listed in the document carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The criminal solicitation statute attached to three charges listed in the document carries a maximum sentence of three to five years in prison, depending on the circumstances.

The false statements and writings statute attached to two charges in the document carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The filing false documents statute listed in the court document carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if convicted.

Each of the charges in the document is also listed alongside a date.

The date listed for two charges listed in the document — one charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and one charge of false statements and writings — is Jan. 2, 2021, which corresponds to the date of Trump's phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes," a number that would have flipped the state in Trump's favor. 

Willis' probe began in January 2021, shortly after an audio recording of the Jan. 2 call between Trump and Raffensperger became public.

A grand jury on Monday began hearing evidence in the case, and a charging decision is widely expected to be made this week.

