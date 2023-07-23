A Modest Courthouse in a Sleepy South Florida Town Braces for Trump’s Biggest Courtroom Drama

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Don’t be fooled by the 123,400 square-feet of majestic federal courthouse where former President Donald Trump is bracing for an historic trial on a 37-count criminal indictment in the spring of 2024.

Not counting reporters, the ceremonial colonnade leading to its entrance sometimes hosts more lizards than people. Hours before some initial pre-trial Trump legal proceedings last Tuesday, human beings were scarce, but one orange-headed reptile could be spotted bowing his head in the glare of the 89-degree heat. The creature scampered across the otherwise-empty concrete in the center of this beachside town known as Sunrise City, and though reporters collectively traveled thousands of miles to be there, even press interest was relatively muted that day because Trump himself would not be in attendance.

Festooned with palm trees around its perimeter, the $42 million building is named the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse, after a late chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. But it’s mostly office space for assorted government agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s office, and U.S. Probation. Passersby looking at its lofty, white-and-glass facade might be surprised to learn that it counts only two small courtrooms. Trump’s criminal proceedings are taking place in the nondescript larger room, a modest pale-brown-and-white space with two rows in the gallery for spectators and press.

Former President Trump's trial will take place in the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse, pictured here in Ft. Pierce, Fla. Adam Klasfeld/The Messenger

The other is an even less spacious magistrate court.

‘Certainly a Little More Red’

Proceedings of such weight and gravitas landed in such modest environs through a bureaucratic game of chance: Trump’s private club and personal residence Mar-a-Lago, where the FBI seized more than 100 documents with classified markings, is in the Southern District of Florida. By filing the case there, prosecutors activated procedures that involve spinning a literal wheel, leading to its random assignment to Ft. Pierce-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

“No conspiracy theory working here, behind-the-scenes puppet master; that's just the way the wheel’s spun,” noted Miami-based defense attorney David Weinstein, who’s intimately familiar with the jurisdiction of Trump’s historic trial.

Weinstein practiced inside the Ft. Pierce federal courthouse once during his tenure as an assistant U.S. attorney, and he said it isn’t known for being the center of global media attention. The most significant case that he could recall may have involved Medicare fraud.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump Todd Blanche (C) and Chris Kise (2nd R) leave The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The lawyers attended the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon as she decides how and when former President Donald Trump will stand trial on charges based around him holding classified national security secrets at his private home. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“It's a sleepy town, a sleepy part of the district,” Weinstein told The Messenger. “It's not as active and sort of always going as Miami and Fort Lauderdale are.”

Ft. Pierce, Fla. touts its moniker, "The Sunrise City" Adam Klasfeld/The Messenger

Of possible significance for the jury pool, the city, located in the northernmost part of the district, is also known as more conservative than other courthouses in the jurisdiction located in the urban Democratic-heavy sprawl that connects Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

“If you're going to call it red-vs.-blue, it's certainly a little more red, but I think there have been statistics that were gleaned from the last presidential election that contrary to what everybody thinks, West Palm [Beach], in that part of the district, didn't vote as much in favor of the former president as one would think it would,” Weinstein said.

The surrounding hotels, particularly those dotting along the shoreline of nearby Hutchinson Island, likely will be stretched to capacity once the U.S. and global press corps descend when the trial approaches on May 20, 2024.

‘Sardines’

So will the courtroom itself.

Those who can’t squeeze into the gallery in person have to watch the proceedings unfold in overflow rooms via closed circuit TV — with all of the technical glitches that come with that accommodation.

At the start of pretrial proceedings for Trump and his personal valet Walt Nauta on Tuesday, Judge Cannon announced that she would turn off the monitor with the camera pointed at her face. Doing so temporarily disabled all audio transmission from the courtroom, grinding the just-started hearing to a halt to restore the feed — and ensure broader public access.

Trump’s arraignment in June took place before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in Miami, the headquarters for the Southern District of Florida and where there are courtrooms better equipped to accommodate the massive public interest attending the proceedings, if imperfectly.

Walt Nauta, valet to former U.S. President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in federal charges filed against Trump leaves the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on July 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

On the eve of both Trump’s arraignment and last week’s pretrial hearing, the court issued an order prohibiting the use of electronic devices inside, barring even reporters from wearing smartwatches. Larger and more enterprising newsrooms wriggled around this hurdle in Miami by sending journalists and interns to dial-in dispatches through the courthouse pay phones. That option isn’t available inside the Ft. Pierce courthouse, a 12-year-old building commissioned by George W. Bush and completed in 2011, well into the age of mobile phones.

Courthouse visitors cannot check electronic devices at the entrance, forcing journalists either to stash their laptops and phones in cars or send colleagues to attend to them at the perimeter. That typically means a lag between court proceedings and when the public learns what took place.

A coalition of news organizations, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Reuters, Politico, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and NPR, already appeared in the case’s docket, seeking access to documents and expanded access.

In an article for Lawfare on Wednesday, reporter Anna Bower spoke for other “sardines” pressed inside the tight courthouse when she asked: “Can we please hold the trial, whenever it happens, in a courtroom with more seats?”

Judge Cannon, for her part, does not appear inclined to budge: She made clear in her scheduling order that she intends for the trial to take place in Ft. Pierce.

‘An Accredited Facility’

In a case involving more than 100 documents classified up to Top Secret, the Ft. Pierce federal courthouse presents other challenges for Trump’s lawyers. Namely, it doesn’t have a SCIF, short for a secure compartmented information facility, safe for reviewing classified material.

Cannon’s recent order indicates that they will have to build one, calling for “expedited preparations for an accredited facility in the Northern Division of this District.”

Former US President Donald Trump waves from his vehicle following his appearance at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Next to her scheduling date the initial production of classified discovery, Cannon added in a footnote: “This review will take place at a temporary location until sufficient security measures have been implemented on an expedited basis for placement at a final location.”

Such an accommodation wouldn’t have been necessary if Trump’s trial were held some two hours south (without any of South Florida’s infamous traffic) at the nearby coastal metropolis.

“Not every courthouse has a SCIF: The Miami courthouse does,” Weinstein, the local attorney and former prosecutor, told The Messenger, adding that other courthouses in the district, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s office, may have one, too.

“But that's not going to be where they're going to be taking the defense counsel to look at these documents,” Weinstein said.

The Sunshine State’s liberal public access laws won’t benefit court-watchers, as the federal judiciary typically prohibits TV broadcasts and photography.

Whatever the challenges of hosting the trial in the Ft. Pierce courthouse, some experts believe the location is unlikely to budge.

“While the public has an interest, the interest of the public doesn't necessarily override where the jury pool is supposed to come from,” Weinstein said.

Those difficulties and limitations, he added, are not to be underestimated.

“There's not going to be enough hotel rooms for everybody,” said Weinstein, who wondered whether the area had enough capacity for cell services.

“We've seen what's happened in cases of this magnitude,” he added.

For others outside the Fourth Estate, the outlook might not look so dim, and small business owners might find the prospects outright sunny.

Jon Sale, a Miami-based defense attorney, former federal prosecutor and ex-member of the Watergate Special Counsel team, told The Messenger: "It’s going to be good for a lot of people there,” predicting a flush springtime for property rentals and businesses catering to the press.

Do you have a flat tire right outside the federal courthouse in Ft. Pierce, Fla.? The building is located across the street from St. Lucie Battery & Tire. Adam Klasfeld/The Messenger

Any establishment with food, coffee, and decent Wi-Fi can expect a surge in traffic from a laptop-wielding clientele — if the signal holds out amid all the strain.

Darren Samuelsohn contributed to this report.