Trump’s New Florida Indictment Shows Jack Smith May Have Flipped His Employee

Beyond introducing the nation to a newly indicted Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment in the classified documents case shows he may have cause for concern from an unidentified employee.

From the Mueller probe to Jan. 6, Trump's longtime fear of cooperators is famous if not storied. After right-wing political operative Roger Stone declared "I will never testify against Trump," the then-president tweeted: "Nice to know that some people still have 'guts!'" Trump fumed about ex-fixer Michael Cohen "flipping." That fixation continues to the present day, with Trump's longtime allies and close advisers reportedly using a rat emoji to show their suspicion that ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined the ranks of perceived turncoats, according to Rolling Stone.

When The Messenger recently learned a source familiar with Trump's inner circle viewed Rudy Giuliani with suspicion for his two-day proffer session with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the former mayor's attorney Robert Costello adamantly maintained that his client remained a loyalist.

Given that history, Trump's latest indictment introduces a new cast of perceived threats to the ex-president, both named and unidentified. The most obvious example is an ex-employee known only as “Trump Employee 4.”

Absent from the former president’s first indictment in the case, this Trump ally served as Mar-a-Lago’s Director of Information Technology and is portrayed by prosecutors as a central figure in an attempt to delete security camera footage.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waits to be introduced at the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day dinner at Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

'From Bad to Worse'

In granular detail, the latest indictment quotes the IT director’s private conversations and communications with Trump’s latest co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker.

De Oliveira and the unnamed employee exchanged a flurry of text messages on June 24, 2022, which experts believe prosecutors may have obtained through various means.

Three days later on the morning of June 27, the two of them allegedly sought privacy for a sensitive discussion. Prosecutors say that De Oliveira asked Trump Employee 4 to step away from the office at 9:48 a.m.

A minute later, the pair allegedly left the IT office area together and walked through a basement tunnel, into a room known as an “audio closet” near the White and Gold Ballroom. De Oliveira asked how long the servers retained footage, and the IT director responded roughly 45 days, according to the indictment.

What followed, prosecutors allege, was a request for a cover-up.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that were photographed on Nov. 12, 2021. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9, 2023. Justice Department via AP

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that. Trump Employee 4 told De Oliveira that De Oliveira would have to reach out to another employee who was a supervisor of security for Trump’s business organization. De Oliveira then insisted to Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked, ‘what are we going to do?’”

It is unclear how the government became privy to those alleged comments, but former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told The Messenger that pattern recognition suggests the ex-IT director disclosed them to the special counsel.

“With this superseding indictment, things have gone from bad to worse for former President Trump,” Epner told The Messenger. “He is now charged with two additional counts. More importantly, it is obvious that Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have flipped the individual referenced as Trump Employee 4, who gave specific quotations about the conversations he had with Carlos de Oliveira about Trump requesting that the security camera footage be deleted.”

'Tighter and Tighter'

There’s no current indication on the public docket that the IT director has entered into any formal cooperating agreement with the government, but Epner noted that “not everyone who flips pleads guilty.”

Any testimony the ex-IT director may have given to Smith’s office, Epner said, would be admissible against any defendants, including Trump.

“Moreover, Trump now has two junior employees who face long prison sentences and will be under enormous pressure to cut a deal to cooperate against Trump,” added Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.

Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House lawyer, agreed that the indictment suggests the ex-IT director's cooperation and called the conversations that prosecutors obtained “damning.”

"Trump just ruined the life of another loyalist," Cobb told The Messenger.

Though Trump’s legal team cited the possibility of a superseding indictment as reason to postpone the trial, Cobb added the latest development “doesn’t delay trial a day. “

“This case just gets tighter and tighter,” he added.

William Jeffress, a longtime DC criminal defense attorney who represented Richard Nixon after his presidency ended, agreed.

"This adds powerful evidence to the charges of obstructing justice and another person who could agree to provide damning testimony against Trump," Jeffress told The Messenger.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Darren Samuelsohn contributed to this report.