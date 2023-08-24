Trump Flexes Front-runner Status as GOP Rivals Debate

Former President Donald Trump had a platform all to himself Wednesday while a group of Republican presidential candidates trailing him in the polls shared a crowded stage.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, drew a massive online viewership in a 46-minute interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter. Carlson’s interview garnered more than 80 million views as of 11 p.m. Eastern.

The counter-programming began minutes before Fox News kicked off the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 cycle. While the debate stage was a free-for-all of lower-polling candidates trying to one-up one another, Trump was given a friendly platform to launch attacks at any target he saw fit, with no rules requiring time for a rebuttal like the debaters had.

Trump’s unchallenged critiques — and conspiracy theories and morbid claims — ran the gamut from the Republican rivals he argued shouldn’t have been on stage to the current occupants of the White House and the justice system that has led to four indictments this year, complicating his path to the presidency. But in between mocking his political opponents, he occasionally praised them.

Here are some highlights of Trump’s interview:

Entertaining Epstein theories

Carlson asked Trump about popular conspiracy theories about the death of disgraced billionaire sex offender Jeffery Epstein, such as whether he thinks he was killed in jail.

“Oh sure, it’s possible,” Trump said. “I think he probably committed suicide... but a lot of people think that he was killed.”

Epstein, a former pal of Trump’s, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges. The official cause of his death was suicide, but conspiracy theorists have questioned that finding, given his close connection to many powerful politicians and celebrities, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

“He knew a lot on a lot of people,” Trump said.

Blasting Biden, Harris

Trump tore into Biden’s age, poking fun at how he walks, insulting how he looks on the beach and hinting at a possible sudden death.

“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” Trump said.

Of Harris, the vice president, Trump suggested she’s had bad moments nearly rivaling Biden’s and said she will never become president, citing the “weird” way she speaks.

“She speaks in rhyme,” he added, going on to mimic the way Harris talks. “It’s weird … This is not a [future] president of the United States.”

Something new for Newsom

Trump wasn’t entirely critical of Democrats. As he and Carlson wondered aloud which Democrat would run for president if Biden were to forgo a reelection campaign, Biden praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a rising star with the party.

“He’s a nice looking guy. He speaks well,” Trump said of Newsom. “I always got along well with him, believe it or not.”

Praising protesters

The GOP front-runner also praised the protestors who gathered at the Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, telling Carlson there was “love and unity” in the crowd.

“People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced,” Trump said.

He added that the protestors had “such spirit and such passion and such love” and argued it was “the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before.”

Saying who shouldn’t be on stage

Trump singled out former Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas as two candidates who shouldn’t have been on Wednesday’s debate stage.

Christie is “a lunatic” and “savage maniac,” Trump said, while Hutchinson is “weak and pathetic.”

Comparing foreign policy wins

In a moment of hubris, Trump claimed that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, which occured during his administration, was “bigger” than the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America.

“We killed many using the CIA. Very bad actors,” Trump said. “You look at al-Baghdadi, bigger than Osama bin Laden ... al-Baghdadi did ISIS.”

Al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a suicide vest in October 2019 during a U.S. raid in Syria.

Trump indictments are bullsh–

Trump had a word for the four indictments against him: “bullsh–.”

Carlson suggested to Trump that his political adversaries may try to kill him, arguing all their other methods of attack haven’t worked thus far.

“Trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life, that’s not working, so like, don’t they have to kill you now?” Carlson said. “They can indict you 20 times. You’re not going to lose the Republican primary because of that.”

“Maybe there’ll be more,” Trump said of more indictments. “I don’t know. These people are crazy.”