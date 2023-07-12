Trump Fires Back After Ruling in E. Jean Carroll Case: ‘I Didn’t Rape Her’

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired back after the Department of Justice declined to offer him immunity from writer E. Jean Carroll's pending defamation lawsuit. The former president took to Truth Social for a three-post rant repeating past claims that he has "no idea who she is" and that he "didn't rape her."

"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and “judged” by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP,'" the former president wrote on the social media platform.

In May, Trump was held liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s, as well as defaming her in a statement made years after the assault. However, he was cleared of the rape allegation for the 2019 lawsuit Carroll filed.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in the defamation case.

Trump has continually proclaimed his innocence on all accounts, even those he was found liable.

"The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn’t Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER…."

In a second post Trump wrote that the trial was "very unfair" and out of "respect" for his presidency, his lawyers didn't want him to testify or even attend the trial.

"The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam," Trump wrote. "The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….."

In a third post, Trump took aim at the judge and jury for the defamation case, calling them "hostile" and labeling Carroll's story as make-believe.

"The net result of this horrible INJUSTICE, where a completely unknown to me woman made up a ridiculous story, wrote it in a book to increase publicity and sales, I correctly disputed the story and got sued for Defamation, whereupon a hostile Judge and Jury shockingly awarded a woman who I don’t know, have never known, and don’t want to know, $5,000,000, while at the same time throwing out the Fake Rape claim. WE ARE STRONGLY APPEALING THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!!!" Trump said.

Carroll has filed a second lawsuit, where she is seeking $10 million in damages, to include comments Trump made about her during his CNN Town Hall in May. Trump has filed a countersuit against Carroll in June for defamation.