Trump’s Lead Expands Over GOP Field Following Fourth Felony Criminal Indictment, New Poll Finds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Trump’s Lead Expands Over GOP Field Following Fourth Felony Criminal Indictment, New Poll Finds

Former president has 62 percent support among likely GOP primary voters, DeSantis at 16 percent

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new CBS News/YouGov poll found that former President Donald Trump's lead in the Republican primary has grown, despite having been criminally indicted for a fourth time last week.

The poll showed Trump at 62 percent support among likely GOP primary voters, with his nearest rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 16 percent. Every other candidate polled in the single digits.

Among GOP primary voters, 91 percent said they want Trump's opponents to focus on "making the case for themselves," as opposed to leveling attacks against the former president. Trump's numerous legal battles have been a key talking point for many of his opponents throughout their primary campaigns.

Donald Trump
The former president has said he does not plan to attend Wednesday's debateBrandon Bell/Getty Images

The poll also found 77 percent of Republican primary voters think Trump's most recent indictment in Georgia is politically motivated. The former president is facing 13 felony charges in Georgia, where he was indicted alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The poll was conducted among 2,061 adults between Aug. 16-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points overall and plus or minus 5.7 percentage points for likely Republican primary voters.

Republican presidential candidates are set to attend the first primary 2024 debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee, though Trump has said he does not plan to attend and is expected instead to do an online interview with Tucker Carlson.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.