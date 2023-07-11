Trump Endorses Clark County GOP Chairman for Re-Election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law for re-election.

In a Truth Social post, Trump applauded Law for being with him "from the beginning" and said he's doing a "fantastic job" leading the Clark County GOP.

"Jesse was with us in the beginning, and he has worked tirelessly to Secure our Elections and Grow our America First movement," the former president wrote. "Jesse Law has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election!"

Trump visited Nevada earlier this month and introduced a number of Republicans at his event, including Law. The GOP chairman is up for reelection on July 18.

Jill Douglas, president of the Battle Born Republican Women of Southern Nevada, previously announced she is challenging Law for his seat.

Law most recently made headlines for being named in a lawsuit alleging fraudulence as a board member of Vinco Ventures, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Law has also received the endorsement of Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).