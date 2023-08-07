Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg first learned this lesson. Now, it’s Special Counsel Jack Smith’s turn.

In his criminal prosecutions, former President Donald Trump’s playbook is now firmly established: Attack all of the participants in the legal process, including the prosecutors, the judges, the jury pool and the potential witnesses, and once the government raises concerns about intimidation and tampering, cast any pre-trial restrictions as an assault on his First Amendment rights.

That’s why Bragg and Smith, at least to date, studiously avoided requesting a gag order regardless of Trump's provocations.

Instead, in Trump’s hush-money and election-interference cases, prosecutors have requested routine protective orders, which temporarily restrict the disclosure of evidence before trial. Both proposed orders allow Trump to continue discussing the case, and the restrictions over the evidence are only temporary. Legal experts largely view such protective orders as routine and mundane.

‘Coming After You’

But such protective orders have not stopped Trump's legal team from alleging their client's First Amendment rights are being violated.

John Lauro, who is Trump’s lead attorney on his election interference case, portrayed those restrictions as an assault on press freedom in an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“Well, first of all, this protective order that's being suggested by the Biden administration is an effort to keep from the press important nonsensitive information that the Biden administration has that may speak to the innocence of President Trump,” Lauro told the show’s host Dana Bash.

Trump echoed his attorney’s argument in posts on his Truth Social platform early Monday, accusing Smith of "an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS.”

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told The Messenger that the complaints from Trump’s legal team here appear to be aimed more for the public than the court.

“This is purely performative, with no substance,” said Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, Donald Trump Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In their motion for a protective order filed on Friday, prosecutors made their concerns clear: That Trump could use the evidence Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team secretly compiled to attack witnesses before trial. Prosecutors cited Trump’s Truth Social post from earlier that day to emphasize their concern.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote in all caps.

Closely reading the filing, prosecutors stopped short of calling Trump’s vague threat improper, but they noted this pattern from Trump shows how he might use the platform, absent a protective order.

“All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public,” prosecutors wrote. “Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

If Trump were to begin issuing public posts using details from grand jury transcripts or other materials obtained in discovery, Smith’s office added “it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

‘The Line They Can't Allow to Be Crossed’

In the context of the hush-money case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan made clear at a hearing this past May that the protective order in place would not prevent Trump from speaking publicly about his criminal prosecution.

“It’s certainly not a gag order,” Merchan hastened to add on May 23, 2023.

Smith’s proposed protective order treads similar ground: Trump and his lawyers would be barred from publicly disclosing sensitive evidence exchanged between the parties in pre-trial proceedings, including “grand jury subpoena returns, witness testimony, and related exhibits presented to the grand jury.” The proposed order does not limit discussion of records that are already publicly available independent of the government’s prosecution.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order giving Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to Smith’s proposed protective order, and they must provide a proposed redline before that time. Trump's legal team on Saturday hope, in vain, to extend their deadline by three days, until Aug. 10.

Smith’s office accused Trump's legal team in a separate filing of dragging its feet.

“The Government stands ready to press send on a discovery production,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant is standing in the way.”

Chutkan quickly issued an order denying the requested delay, and national security attorney Bradley Moss predicted that she will largely grant the government's proposed protective order in light of Trump's out-of-court conduct.

"He's made clear he'll put everything up on social," Moss told The Messenger. "He would feel no limitation whatsoever. He doesn't care what happens to people based off those disclosures. So that will all play a role."

Moss believed that, in both Bragg and Smith's cases, prosecutors have been conservative about restraining Trump's speech to avoid his First Amendment framing — and that they would need "more direct and explicit evidence" of tampering to go farther than they have.

"I have generally tended to side with the government's hesitance here to take that final step," Moss added. "I think they will only move for a gag order or otherwise to claim a violation of the terms of pretrial release if he continues to get more and more explicit in his attacks on witnesses. They'll ignore anything he says about them. They're ready for that. They don't care what he says about Jack Smith being 'deranged' or whatever. But if he's attacking witnesses, that's the line they just can't allow to be crossed."