Trump Edges Ahead of Biden in New Poll (Exclusive)

Trump’s level of support remains stable according to the latest Messenger/Harris poll

Matt Holt
Former President Donald Trump took a narrow lead over President Joe Biden in the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX. 

Trump led Biden, 46%-42%, while 12% were undecided. The online survey, taken July 21-24 among 922 registered voters, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%. 

For Democrats, the poll represents a frustrating reality about Trump’s support — regardless of the chaos, judicial jeopardy and general noise level surrounding his candidacy, his share of the vote remains stable. Over the last three Messenger polls, Trump’s vote share has remained around 45%. 

Trump has 88% support of Republicans, while Biden has the support of 84% of Democrats. Independents backed Trump, 42%-34%, while 24% said they didn’t know who they’d support. 

Men backed Trump, 52%-39%, while women backed Biden, 46%-41%. Among age groups, Biden’s strongest group is voters aged 18-34 (52%), while Trump’s strongest age group is voters 65 and over (53%). 

Voters are still dissatisfied with both Biden and Trump. Sixty-six percent of voters said they don’t want Biden to run for a second term, including 38% of Democrats. Fifty-five percent of voters don’t want Trump to run either, including 27% of Republicans. 

Biden’s job approval numbers remain steady, but low. Forty-one percent of voters said they approve of Biden’s job as president, while 53% said they disapprove. Voters who approve the most of Biden are Democrats (78%), Black voters (59%), and voters aged 18-34 (52%). 

