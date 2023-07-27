Trump’s Art of the Draw: The DC Judges and Jury Pool That Could Decide His Fate

Aside from the charges inside any Jan. 6-related indictment of former President Donald Trump, one of the questions ranking high on the minds of many court-watchers is: What judge is likely to be assigned the case?

Throughout much of the federal judiciary, the question is answered with the spin of a literal wheel. That’s how Trump’s Espionage Act came to be assigned to his appointee U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, and many historic cases before that have long been subjected to this game of chance.

When the Department of Justice considered sending the accused 9/11 plotters from Guantánamo Bay to stand trial in New York, the little wooden tumbler took on a totemic significance in the national media. New York Times ran a photograph of the tumbler that would be used to assign a judge to weigh the fate of alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad. National Public Radio even played audio of the wheel in action. That was the Southern District of New York.

The local rules for the District of D.C. point to a “separate assignment deck in the automated system,” through which civil and criminal cases are randomly assigned to judges, although certain exceptions apply.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

For a case of this historic magnitude, George Washington Law professor Randall Eliason questioned whether the District of D.C.’s Chief U.S. District James Boasberg would risk leaving matters to fortune.

“I don't know if there's a process for, you know, certain extraordinary cases to make an exception for that or not,” Eliason told The Messenger.

‘There Are So Many Exceptions’

Excluding the chief and senior judges, Trump has a one-in-three chance of drawing a jurist he appointed. Four of the 12 active district judges on the Washington, D.C. federal bench – Judges Timothy Kelly, Trevor McFadden, Dabney Friedrich and Carl Nichols – were nominated by the 45th president, and some of their rulings have sparked controversy. McFadden notably delivered the only acquittal in a bench trial to a Jan. 6 defendant, and he raised eyebrows when he declared he’d waive grand jury secrecy in prompting one Trump-tied attorney to disclose why he was late to court.

“The judge can't just tell an attorney to forget about grand jury secrecy and explain what happened in open court,” explained Eliason, who previously served as a federal prosecutor in D.C.

Unique even among the other Trump appointees, Nichols issued an opinion last year ruling that the Justice Department could not charge January 6th defendants with obstruction of an official, diverging in his opinion from 10 of his peers on the District of D.C. bench. That ruling was overturned in December by a federal appeals court.

The other active district judges were all appointed by President Joe Biden and his former boss, Barack Obama, but that’s not counting senior judges, who include George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan appointees. (The sole Jimmy Carter appointee, Joyce Hens Green, is now inactive.) Senior judges operate under semi-retirement, and although they have reduced caseloads, some have presided in cases involving prominent Jan. 6 defendants. Their inclusion on that list may skew Trump’s betting odds dramatically.

Two of those senior judges, Emmet Sullivan and Amy Berman Jackson, have notable histories with Trump allies over whose cases they have presided. Sparking howls of outrage in MAGA-world, Sullivan suggested that Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might have been charged with “treason.”

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Sullivan told Flynn in 2018, seemingly referring to his off-the-books foreign lobbying for Turkey. The judge later distanced himself from those remarks.

Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. (Photo by Dustin Franz/Getty Images) Dustin Franz/Getty Images

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who most recently acquired senior status, famously issued a gag order on Roger Stone, after the right-wing political operative posted her photograph next to what appeared to be crosshairs on Instagram.

Brandon Van Grack, a former federal prosecutor who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, believes that the public places too much emphasis on a trial judge’s political affiliation.

"There are so many exceptions to it," he said. "I think it's just too much shorthand for people who don't know the court and who don't know the judges."

‘One of the More Seasoned Judges’

Whether criticized from the left or right, few legal observers dispute the deep reservoir of experience in the district.

The American Bar Association gave three of the four Trump-nominated district judges on D.C.’s federal bench its highest rating, “well qualified,” while assigning McFadden its second-highest, “qualified.” Both of Biden’s district judge nominees were rated “well qualified” by the ABA while Obama’s six district judge nominees to the D.C. bench were split evenly between three rated “well qualified” and three rated “qualified.”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over Trump’s Espionage Act case, is rated “qualified,” and even though critics accused her of being too deferential to the former president, she recently rejected his request for a post-election trial. She set a provisional date several months earlier for May 20, 2024.

For Eliason, the GW Law professor, his greatest concern about Cannon has been her relative inexperience.

“You kind of hope this goes to someone with some experience, one of the more seasoned judges because it's going to be an incredibly complicated and tricky case to handle, and ideally, I think you'd want someone a little more seasoned — and not someone who's brand new,” the professor added.

Aileen M. Cannon U.S. Senate via AP

Anthony Coley, a former Biden Justice Department spokesman, noted that this particular jurisdiction draws from a wealth of history.

“The good thing about this district is they have a lot of experience trying these January 6 cases. That matters here,” Coley said. “And it's something you don't see in the [Southern District] of Florida with Judge [Aileen] Cannon that deals with classified matters. She doesn’t have as much experience as any of these 12 individuals would have in a January 6 type of case. Experience matters. The court has tried hundreds of these types of cases.”

The D.C. judges are well-equipped in more general terms for a Trump case, Coley said, adding, "Nothing is as high-profile as a former president.”

Coley also emphasized that for all the focus on the judges in DC or elsewhere, "The jury is the one that votes to convict."

‘No Jury Is a Sure Thing’

While legal sources close to Donald Trump anticipate it would be a “lay up” to convict the former president in the heavily-Democratic Washington, D.C., experienced attorneys who have argued cases in the District of Columbia say the complexities of criminal procedure resist pat characterizations of judges and jurors.

Despite hailing from an overwhelmingly Joe Biden-voting district personally affected by the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection, D.C. jurors have been praised for their fairness and independence in recent and high-profile cases related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol: the seditious conspiracy trials of leaders of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Politically motivated jurors may have convicted the defendants on all charges, but the panels deciding both cases returned mixed verdicts after extensive deliberations, differentiating between levels of liability among the dozens of actors involved.

In the first Oath Keepers trial, the jury deliberated for six days before convicting leader Stewart Rhodes and his accomplices. The Proud Boys jurors spent seven days grappling with the evidence in that case before returning their verdicts.

“No jury is a sure thing,” national security lawyer Bradley Moss told The Messenger. “The voir dire [jury selection] process is designed to exclude those who clearly cannot be trusted to be impartial, but in the end jury members every day sit on trials with their own personal political views and biases.”

Experts say that outcome should not have been surprising: The jury selection process is designed to weed out potentially biased jurors, and prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges work together on the most effective way to wind up with an impartial panel. Sweeping statements of D.C. residents aside, a 12-person panel — typically with three alternate jurors if one of the members is sick or conflicted — represents a broad cross-section of the city. After hearing weeks of evidence and testimony, the deliberation process puts them together for the first time to debate what they’ve seen and demands unanimity.