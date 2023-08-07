Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney Conflicts

Last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged that an attorney for former President Donald Trump’s personal valet and main co-defendant in his classified documents case may have at least three conflicts of interest. Prosecutors then tried to describe those conflicts in documents that they asked to be placed under seal to protect grand jury secrecy.

On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon emphatically rejected those requests for secrecy, telling prosecutors in a two-page order that they “plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement.”

This is the second time Cannon has rejected the government’s request to seal documents, telling prosecutors that they did not adequately explain the need to keep the information under wraps.

Former President Donald Trump stands with Walt Nauta as he visits Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Prosecutors wanted to use those filings to quietly discuss attorney Stanley Woodward, who represents Trump’s personal valet Walt Nauta and at least seven other people questioned by the special counsel’s office in the classified documents case. Three of those attorney-client relationships might pose a conflict of interest for Nauta, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors have asked for a so-called Garcia hearing to inform Woodward’s clients of the alleged conflicts of interest. They wanted to inform Judge Cannon about them, without putting that information onto the public record.

National security attorney Bradley Moss told The Messenger that this shows Cannon will not let prosecutors get away with “boilerplate” reasons for sealed filings.

“I wish more judges did that sometimes,” Moss said. “What is concerning for me here is that she — instead of simply asking for supplemental briefing on that issue — she simply came out and straight out denied it, which I don't think was necessary.”

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner also interpreted the ruling as the judge holding the government to an exacting standard.

“The standards for sealing are stringent and require particularity,” said Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC. “Judge Cannon appears to be telling the parties that they are going to have to meet those requirements to the letter in order to file under seal.”

Epner noted that Cannon’s ruling does not prevent the special counsel’s office from arguing for another sealed filing, through a more detailed affidavit.

The judge ordered Nauta to reply to the prosecution’s public motion by Aug. 17, and the government must respond to that by Aug. 22.

