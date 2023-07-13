Trump Discloses Details on $1b in Earnings in Revised Financial Filing

Former President Donald Trump, who is making a bid to take back the White House in 2024, has revealed he earned about $1 billion in his revised financial filings covering 2021 through part of this year, according to The Washington Post.

The money reported in the revised filing, which was provided the Office of Government Ethics, includes foreign ventures, a Florida golf course, and any speaking fees.

Trump reported a disclosure back in April that showed hundreds of income sources. The new details total his income to be somewhere over $1.2 billion, the Post reported after tallying the total.

The new financial filing was certified on July 6 by Office of Government Ethics Office Director Emory Rounds, whose term ended on July 12. The revisions add new sources of income, but also provide mores specific figures to how much to former president earned or spent.

For example, when Trump reported income he received form a gold resort in Ireland, the original report said he was earning less than $201, but the revised report to show he was paid in an amount of euros that would today equal to about $6.2 million.

Trump also disclosed that he paid off a loan held by Deustche Bank for his golf course mortgage in Doral, Fla.

In his April filing, Trump reported that the income he made off his Doral golf course totaled, $5 million, the new report puts his earnings from the course at $159 million.

The Post found that the report included 25 sources of income over $5 million.

While many of the revisions in the filing are updates, there were some new findings.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the organization that runs Trump's social media network Truth Social, reported that they received around $1.2 million in advertising.

At a Florida fundraising event, the revised filing reported that, on Dec. 3, 2021, Trump earned $900,300 and his wife, Melania Trump, earned $250,000 for their participation.