Trump Dings DeSantis on Social Security on the Morning of Presidential Announcement

Former President Donald Trump welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into the 2024 Republican primary by continuing attacks on the former congressman's past support for changes to Social Security.
"Ron DeSanctus can’t win the General Election (or get the Nomination) because he voted to obliterate Social Security," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. "He desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet."
Trump has focused on DeSantis' vote for a budget resolution while in Congress that would have raised the retirement age to 70 to receive Social Security benefits.
The debate over changes to entitlement programs has been pushed into the national spotlight as Washington attempts to broker a deal to raise the debt ceiling while also slashing federal spending.
The social media assault from Trump comes on the morning that DeSantis is expected to announce that he is running for president in a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform.
The expected decision by DeSantis to officially jump into the race ends months of speculation over when the Florida governor would launch his campaign. While polling behind the former president, DeSantis is widely seen as Trump's main rival for the GOP's 2024 nomination.
