Trump, DeSantis Fight Over ‘Listless Vessels’ Comment

Trump's campaign accused DeSantis of calling his supporters 'listless vessels' after the Florida governor used the term to criticize blindly following Trump

Alec Dent
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's campaign hit back against rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggesting "listless vessels" who focus on personality instead of politics do not form "a durable movement" in a statement Saturday.

"To Hillary Clinton, Trump supporters are 'deplorables.' To Ron DeSantis, they are 'listless vessels,'" the statement said. "The Truth is, Trump supporters are patriots. Ro DeSantis is showing his true colors."

DeSantis' comments came during an interview with the Florida Standard Friday, in which he criticized the Trump movement for prioritizing personality over politics.

DeSantis stated: “If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement."

"Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO. So it’s been totally detached from principle in what you actually believe and results," he added. "There will be people who are huge Trump supporters, like in Congress, who have like incredibly liberal, left-wing records that's really just atrocious and yet they’re viewed by some of these folks as, like, really, really good."

DeSantis reportedly uses the phrase "listless vessels" often, with Semafor reporter David Weigel pointing out that DeSantis has used it to describe a number of things he believes are directionless or empty.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin defended the remarks on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying: “The dishonest media refuses to report the facts—Donald Trump and some congressional endorsers are ‘listless vessels.’ Why? Because Trump and DC insiders feel he is entitled to your vote.”

