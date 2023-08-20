A Tale of Two Florida Men: DeSantis’s Crew Hypes Beach Town Sendoff Before GOP Debate That Trump Camp Calls a ‘Sad’ Party

The last time Gov. Ron DeSantis paid a high-profile political visit to the little North Florida city of Fort Walton Beach, it was a week after his historic reelection win. And he was all smiles and swagger.

In contrast, Donald Trump was at a low point, announcing his presidential campaign in South Florida on that Nov. 15 day as he bitterly attacked DeSantis for being disloyal. The governor mocked him for underwhelming midterm election results that some Republicans blamed on the former president.

“Check out the scoreboard,” a smiling and relaxed DeSantis said at a press conference when a reporter asked about Trump's criticisms of him.

On Monday, DeSantis plans to return to Fort Walton Beach at a low point in his presidential campaign where he’ll appear at a party to celebrate the first primary debate, to be held in Milwaukee. And the now-dominant Trump campaign is getting its licks in, criticizing the smallness of the venue in the Gulf Coast city, the hometown of his new campaign manager and former staff chief James Uthmeier.

“Ron DeSanctimonious can’t draw a crowd anywhere in America because voters know there is only one person, President Trump, who can beat Crooked Joe Biden and retake the White House,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung snarked. “That’s why the DeSantis team has embarrassingly resorted to holding sad parties in his campaign manager’s hometown.”

The reversal of fortunes between the two campaigns is so stark that Trump is expected to skip the debate entirely.

DeSantis backers, meanwhile, see the debate as the first real chance to regain momentum and introduce him to a national audience without the filter of the national media that has blanketed him with negative coverage for months amid three staff shakeups and a cash crush.

Scott Olson/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“A lot can happen in a few months. Politics is volatile these days,” said Brad Coker, a Florida-based pollster with Mason-Dixon Polling & Stratgegy who four months ago had DeSantis leading Trump in a home-state Republican primary.

Now, Coker said, Trump is well ahead, buoyed by rising Republican support as he has been indicted four times in four different cases by three separate Democratic prosecutors in New York, Washington and Atlanta.

“In politics, when we’ve come to the day when the more indicted you get the better you do, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen,” Coker said.

Trailing in a distant second now to Trump with funds tight, DeSantis has increased his Florida fundraising presence and his allies raised about $2 million for his campaign and Never Back Down super PAC at two separate events last week, according to two sources familiar with the numbers who did not have authorization to speak on the record.

DeSantis has come to increasingly rely on the Never Back Down super PAC to stage events for him in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and it’s hosting the Monday pre-debate party at a signature Fort Walton Beach restaurant, The Gulf on Okaloosa Island.

"We are excited to host special guest Gov. Ron DeSantis for a hometown send-off before the Republican primary presidential debate," Never Back Down spokeswoman Erin Perrine said. "Considering the former president is too weak to show up to debate, his team should be focused on how they’re going to keep his stamina up over the next few months."

Never Back Down also released a web ad ahead of Wednesday’s debate trolling a “weak” Trump for skipping the event and it took to social media to highlight all the times Trump’s advisers, consultant, son and supporters demanded that others participate in debates.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Trump-backer and former DeSantis adviser who represents Fort Walton Beach, posted a social media video mashup Sunday showing how DeSantis in his 2018 gubernatorial primary debate attacked his then rival for not supporting Trump.

Ahead of Wednesday's debate, Never Back Down also publicly posted a strategy memo for DeSantis that was uncovered by the New York Times and was widely derided for advising DeSantis, in some cases, to defend Trump onstage. In response, Axios reported, Uthmeier sent supporters his own memo that was at odds with the Never Back Down’s advice.

Roy Bailey, a former Trump campaign fundraiser who is now leading DeSantis’s efforts, said fundraising is strong and that Trump’s fixation with attacking DeSantis has proven paradoxically beneficial for the governor.

“What’s keeping our donors loyal and signing checks is that Trump has completely telegraphed to the country that DeSantis is his only threat,” Bailey said. “So if you’re a Republican who doesn’t want Trump as the nominee, then DeSantis is your only realistic option. Smart educated donors see their money is better spent with DeSantis. It was proven at the last quarterly report. And you’re going to see that again. So Trump has done us a favor in that regard.”