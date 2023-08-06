Trump Demanding Recusal of Judge Overseeing Case, Suggests ‘Federal Takeover’ of D.C.

Donald Trump is expressing his frustration about the judge in his upcoming trial, as well as the fact that it would take place in Washington, D.C.

In an all-caps post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump declared there is "no way" he can get a fair trial in D.C. or with the judge currently assigned to his third indictment which charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C." Trump wrote.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee, is overseeing the former president's case.

The former president’s remarks came just days after his arraignment in Washington, D.C., where he is facing charges for his attempts to hold on to power following the 2020 election. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Trump's legal team has pushed for his trial to occur outside of D.C., though a change in venue could be a long shot.

In a separate message about a potential change of venue, Trump called for a "federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., due to crime issues.

"The federal takeover is very unpopular with potential area jurors, but necessary for safety, greatness, [and] for all the world to see!" he wrote.

In another all-caps message to his nearly six million followers, Trump once again accused "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith of pushing indictments against him to influence the 2024 presidential election.

"DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BOUGHT THIS BIDIN 'OPPONENT' CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.



