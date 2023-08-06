Trump Demanding Recusal of Judge Overseeing Case, Suggests ‘Federal Takeover’ of D.C.
The former president blasted the Obama-appointed Tanya Chutkan and suggested a 'federal takeover' of Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump is expressing his frustration about the judge in his upcoming trial, as well as the fact that it would take place in Washington, D.C.
In an all-caps post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump declared there is "no way" he can get a fair trial in D.C. or with the judge currently assigned to his third indictment which charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C." Trump wrote.
U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee, is overseeing the former president's case.
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’
- Trump Campaign Defends Truth Social Post Flagged by DOJ: ‘The Definition of Political Speech’
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’
Trump's legal team has pushed for his trial to occur outside of D.C., though a change in venue could be a long shot.
In a separate message about a potential change of venue, Trump called for a "federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., due to crime issues.
"The federal takeover is very unpopular with potential area jurors, but necessary for safety, greatness, [and] for all the world to see!" he wrote.
In another all-caps message to his nearly six million followers, Trump once again accused "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith of pushing indictments against him to influence the 2024 presidential election.
"DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BOUGHT THIS BIDIN 'OPPONENT' CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics