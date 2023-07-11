Trump’s Lawyers File Motion Seeking Postponement of DOJ Documents Trial - The Messenger
Trump’s Lawyers File Motion Seeking Postponement of DOJ Documents Trial

'This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy,' attorneys for the ex-president and Walt Nauta wrote

Published |Updated
Darren Samuelsohn
Donald Trump’s attorneys in a late-night filing Monday asked for an immediate postponement to this summer's fast-approaching trial schedule for the ex-president's mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The ex-president’s lawyers, Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, were joined by the attorneys for co-defendant Walt Nauta in a 12-page motion spelling out their reasons to U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon why she should halt right away the federal criminal proceedings.

"This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy," the four attorneys wrote in their response motion to Cannon's initial proposed Aug. 14 trial date in Fort Pierce, Fla., as well as DOJ's proposal to kick things back four more months until mid-December.

The four lawyers reminded Cannon she's presiding over the trial of a former president running for his old job against the man who leads the government now prosecuting him.

"Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the Defendants and the public," the lawyers added.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the historic 37-count indictment that charges him with mishandling documents with classified markings found scattered throughout Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach that also serves as a venue for members, guests and a variety of outside functions.

The ex-president’s push for a postponement request isn’t a surprise.  Delaying the criminal proceedings is part of a well-worn legal strategy Trump has used in other investigations that have stymied his political career. His lawyers had also signaled they would be asking for more time in private conversations that already were relayed to Cannon.

Now it’s up to Cannon to decide on when exactly she wants to proceed. 

Judge Aileen Cannon
Judge Aileen CannonUnited States District Court

Cannon has some other business to take care of too.

She has already summoned all the lawyers to her chambers in Fort Pierce this Friday for an initial pre-trial conference to start figuring out what's what in the handling of classified information central to the criminal charges.

That timing is now up in the air and could be delayed for a few days too.

Late in the afternoon Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed a motion to Cannon signaling everyone — even the Justice Department — had agreed they were all available to meet in Fort Pierce on July 18. 

Nauta’s attorney Stanley Woodward has a conflict with Cannon’s scheduled hearing this coming Friday and asked for the delay so he could be in Washington, D.C. for a different client’s January 6 criminal trial.

Donald Trump preparing to give remarks in Las Vegas.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
