‘Put Up or Shut Up’: Trump’s Defense That He Declassified Everything Faces Reckoning in Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has long insisted there was never any problem with him allegedly retaining and storing documents with classification markings inside Mar-a-Lago because he declassified everything before he left office.

He never produced evidence that the claim was true, and legal experts have called it irrelevant to the dozens of charges he now faces under the Espionage Act, a statute enacted before the creation of the modern classification system. The law punishes the mishandling and disclosure of national defense information, without regard to its classification status.

But legal merit aside, the rhetorical force of Trump’s argument could face an early test in his criminal case soon, as his attorneys prepare for a so-called CIPA hearing, short for the Classified Information Procedures Act.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled those proceedings for Friday, though the hearing might be postponed a few days.

At that point, national security attorney Brad Moss told The Messenger, it will be “put up or shut up” time for the first former president of the United States to ever face federal criminal charges.

“Will they try to challenge CIPA being applied at all?” asked Moss, referring to Trump’s attorneys. “Will they claim that all of this was declassified, and therefore they don't have to go through that process?”

"I don't expect that to be the case," Moss added, "but it'd be a little bit embarrassing for them to have to deal with classified restrictions for something that client says was declassified.”

‘Anything worthwhile will be done in chambers”

Trump faces an historic 37-count indictment related to his alleged mishandling, retention and storage of 102 documents with classified markings inside his storage room and office at Mar-a-Lago. He and his personal valet Walt Nauta have pleaded not guilty to violating the Espionage Act, conspiring to obstruct justice and other charges.

Neither of the men will be required to attend the pre-trial conference, which is currently set to take place Friday morning inside a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Citing a conflict with his attorney Stanley Woodward, Nauta’s legal team on Monday requested an adjournment, and Trump’s legal team later in the day proposed Tuesday as an alternative, adding that the government agreed to the new date.

Once the CIPA hearing takes place, experts predict that broad swaths of those proceedings may occur behind closed doors.

Photograph of former President Trump's personal valet Walt Nauta from Facebook. Facebook

“My guess is anything worthwhile will be done in chambers,” predicted Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney who’s now a professor at Michigan Law.

Enacted by Congress in 1980, CIPA was designed to prevent criminal defendants from engaging in “greymail,” the practice of forcing the government to disclose sensitive information in order to prosecute a case.

Trump’s former attorney Ty Cobb told The Messenger that CIPA hearings, by their nature, are usually secretive.

“Typically, CIPA conferences and hearings are not public, upon the request of the DOJ, although I have seen courts do a short public session explaining why a hearing is about to be closed,” Cobb said. “I would not expect this to be public. It will be an on-going process throughout discovery and pretrial motions as strategies evolve.”

Portions of the proceedings, however, may play out in open court, particularly scheduling matters.

‘Stalling”

Though Cannon slated a trial for Aug. 14, 2023, that date isn’t expected to hold.

The Justice Department has requested a December trial, and some legal observers expect Trump’s attorneys will use the complexities of classified discovery to create further delay.

Late Monday, lawyers for Trump and Nauta filed a motion with Cannon seeking an immediate halt to the proceedings.

"This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy," the four attorneys wrote. "Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the Defendants and the public."

Nauta initially managed to postpone his arraignment as he struggled to find local counsel, and now that he’s hired Sasha Dadan, her co-counsel Woodward’s busy caseload sparked another adjournment request. This week, Woodward started the trial of another former Trump aide: ex-State Department official Federico Klein, who stands accused of assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6, 2021.

In addition to his scheduling conflict, Woodward argued he cannot “meaningfully” participate in a CIPA hearing without obtaining a security clearance. Prosecutors responded that Woodward only has himself to blame for failing to obtain one.

"Perhaps more to the point, as of this writing, Mr. Woodward has yet to complete his Form SF-86, which is necessary for him to receive both an interim clearance and final adjudication, despite having been put in contact with the Litigation Security Group on June 12, some three-and-a-half weeks ago," Jay Bratt, counselor for Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, wrote in the government’s filing.

For Moss, the national security attorney, Woodward’s lag in completing the document smacked of “stalling.”

Woodward declined to comment. It should be noted that the publicly available form could take time to complete, spanning more than 100 pages.

In a recent order, Judge Cannon gave “all attorneys of record” in the case until Wednesday to finish “all outstanding applicant tasks required to obtain the requisite security clearances in this matter.” Once that paperwork is filed, the attorneys must then file a notice of compliance with Cannon’s ruling, and the government begins the work of processing the request.

Judge Aileen Cannon United States District Court

Moss told The Messenger that an interim clearance could be granted within days, if “no red flags pop up,” such as foreign government contacts, financial problems or drug use.

“The full investigation will likely take a minimum of 45 days,” Moss added.

Beyond clearances, wrangling over classified discovery could gum up the process further. The government has the right to appeal denials of certain rulings under CIPA, potentially queuing up an early test for Judge Cannon’s stewardship of the nascent case.

After the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, Cannon issued an injunction forbidding the government from using the seized files for their investigation until a special master reviewed those documents. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled her in a blistering opinion, finding that allowing former presidents to block investigations would represent "a radical reordering of our caselaw."