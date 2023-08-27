Trump Decries ‘Violent’ Fulton County Jail: ‘It’s Worse Than You Could Even Imagine’
In a fundraising email, the former president described the Georgia facility where he was booked as 'falling apart'
Donald Trump entered a "violent" Fulton County jail that is "falling apart" this week to be briefly booked, according to the former president.
In a fundraising email to supporters over the weekend, Trump described his time being booked in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday. He and 18 co-defendants are facing felony charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
"It’s violent. The building is falling apart. Inmates have dug their fingers into the crumbling walls and ripped out chunks to fashion over 1,000 shanks," Trump wrote. "It's worse than you could even imagine. Just this year alone, 7 inmates have died in that jail."
The former president said the "third world state" of the jail further motivated him to run in 2024.
Despite facing four sets of criminal charges and skipping the first GOP primary debate, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Georgia’s State Election Board Will Not Take Over Running Elections in Fulton County
- Donald Trump Agrees to $200,000 Bond in Fulton County
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
