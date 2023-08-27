Trump Decries ‘Violent’ Fulton County Jail: ‘It’s Worse Than You Could Even Imagine’

Donald Trump entered a "violent" Fulton County jail that is "falling apart" this week to be briefly booked, according to the former president.

In a fundraising email to supporters over the weekend, Trump described his time being booked in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday. He and 18 co-defendants are facing felony charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

"It’s violent. The building is falling apart. Inmates have dug their fingers into the crumbling walls and ripped out chunks to fashion over 1,000 shanks," Trump wrote. "It's worse than you could even imagine. Just this year alone, 7 inmates have died in that jail."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former president said the "third world state" of the jail further motivated him to run in 2024.

Despite facing four sets of criminal charges and skipping the first GOP primary debate, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.