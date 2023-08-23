How Trump’s Legal Issues Will Play in the First GOP Primary Debate

Get ready for more American political history to be made Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

For the first time ever, the frontrunner for a major party's presidential nomination is under criminal indictment — and his eight leading Republican rivals are almost assured of being asked to talk about it when they meet for the first in a series of debates heading into the 2024 caucuses and primaries.

Donald Trump, who made history this year as the first former president ever to face criminal charges, isn't going to be at the debate. Instead, the ex-president and current leading candidate for the GOP’s 2024 nomination has already taped an interview with Tucker Carlson that's set to air around the same time on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

But Trump and his criminal indictments – there are now four of them – are expected to come up again and again when the Republicans running to dethrone him take the stage.

In this debate preview, The Messenger breaks down what to expect as the eight major GOP hopefuls – ranging from ardent Trump loyalists to fervent critics – go before a national television audience in their attempt to wrest the nomination away from the former president.

Pro-Trump rivals who take swings at the prosecutors

An early theme from the Republican campaign trail has been plenty of attacks on the prosecutors who have charged Trump with crimes, rather than on the ex-president alleged to have committed them.

That trend is likely to continue on the debate stage at the Fiserv Forum that normally serves as the home court for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’ll just continue to say it as I see it, which is that we see the legal system being weaponized against political opponents,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said at a recent Iowa campaign stop in response to questions about Trump’s indictment in Georgia. “That is un-American and unacceptable. I frankly hope to be the President of the United States where we have an opportunity to restore confidence and integrity in all of our Departments of Justice in the country.”

Business executive Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old political newcomer who ranks third in national polls behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ahead of several experienced politicians, has been perhaps Trump’s most vocal advocate.

Soon after Trump’s first indictment in April, on New York state charges related to “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential election, Ramaswamy held a news conference calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “to abandon the political persecution through prosecution of the 45th president.”

DeSantis, who is second to Trump in national polls, has also criticized all 91 criminal charges against the former president in four separate courts.

A leaked debate strategy memo posted online by a political action committee supporting DeSantis advised the Florida governor to “Defend Trump when [former New Jersey Gov.] Chris Christie attacks him.”

The DeSantis strategy memo includes suggested remarks when the topic comes up: “Trump isn’t here so let’s just leave him alone,” the memo states. “He’s too weak to defend himself here. We’re all running against him. I don’t think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who’s auditioning for a show on MSNBC.”

Anti-Trump rivals who defend the prosecutors

Two former Republican governors are centering their 2024 presidential campaigns on attacking the former president.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, is running on an explicitly anti-Trump platform. Formerly Trump’s rival in the 2016 presidential campaign, Christie was a finalist to be vice president and briefly served as the head of Trump’s 2016 presidential transition team. He also was often spotted inside the Republican-led White House before now turning again into a Trump critic.

“This guy has been a one-man crime wave,” Christie said of Trump’s recent indictments on the “Pod Save America” podcast. “Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted.”

The race’s other anti-Trump attack dog is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, another ex-federal prosecutor and George W. Bush-era head of the Drug Enforcement Agency who has struggled to gain momentum in national polls. Hutchinson has repeatedly called on Trump to drop out of the race due to his mounting legal problems.

“I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy,” Hutchinson posted on X after Trump’s indictment on 2020 election-related charges early this month. “Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible.”

The former president does not plan to attend Wednesday night's GOP debate Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pence, a potential Trump trial star witness, walks a tightrope

At different times, former Vice President Mike Pence has played a variety of different roles in Trump’s legal drama, alternately acting as a central witness against him, his would-be victim, his all-purpose scapegoat, and his ardent defender.

The former Trump No. 2 forcefully rejected the notion that he could have blocked the certification of Biden’s election — but echoed some of his boss’s myths about the 2020 race, falsely claiming that there were “significant election irregularities.” He’s also portrayed himself in contrast to Trump, quoting the former president telling him in the aftermath of the 2020 election: “You’re too honest.”

Following Trump’s indictments this year, Pence has remained measured in his remarks, saying that while “no one is above the law” that Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence while the criminal justice system runs its course.

"Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years and continue to insist…the Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on Jan. 6,” Pence said following Trump’s most recent indictment this month on conspiracy and other charges in Georgia.

It’s highly anticipated Pence will be a star witness for the prosecution whenever Trump’s criminal cases make it to trial. It’s unclear which — or how many — of these versions of Pence will appear on the debate stage.

Positions take shape on presidential pardons

Debate moderators Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News may attempt to pin down the candidates on whether they would consider pardoning Trump if they were to win the presidency.

It’s a very relevant question considering multiple candidates have put off laying down a marker and two of Trump’s four indictments – the documents case in Florida and the election interference case in Washington, D.C. – are on federal charges which means they could be wiped away with a presidential pardon.

Scott, the first Black GOP senator in the South in more than a century, refused to entertain “hypotheticals” when asked by reporters about it in mid-June, just days before Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents in Florida. Now that Trump’s federal indictments have become a reality, Scott may be forced to address the matter on the debate stage.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has adopted a wait-and-see approach, vowing to let the criminal process “play out” before considering whether or not to weigh any form of clemency.

Others have been more direct. Ramaswamy has not only said he would pardon Trump “on day one,” but also urged other candidates asking them to do the same.

“I stand on the side of justice when I say I will stay true to my commitment to pardon Trump on day one, unambiguously and more importantly, call on Biden and the Department of Justice to drop these prosecutions in the meantime,” Ramaswamy told Fox News in an interview this month.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, also said in June, following Trump’s first federal indictment on charges alleging wilful retention of classified documents, that she would be “inclined in favor of a pardon” of Trump.

“When you look at a pardon, the issue is less about guilt and more about what’s good for the country,” Haley told a conservative radio program. “And I think it would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents case.”

How do GOP hopefuls handle the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol?

President Joe Biden has sought to make the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a major element of his reelection campaign’s political messaging. He has repeatedly and prominently criticized “MAGA Republicans” during two national addresses on threats to democracy in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats performed better than expected.

Republicans, more broadly, have said it’s time for the country to move on from the divisive 2020 presidential election and the ensuing insurrection in Washington, D.C.

DeSantis said in a July podcast interview that the idea Jan. 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true, and it’s something that the media had spun up.”

The Florida governor, a former House GOP member from 2013 to 2018, also called the events at the Capitol a “protest” that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.”

Most of the other GOP’s 2024 presidential hopefuls have skirted direct discussions of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building and Trump’s alleged role in attempts to overturn the election while on the campaign trail.

“If I’m just one more pundit, you know, criticizing everything that’s gone on in 2020, no one’s going to see that there’s leadership there,” Burgum said on NBC’s Meet the Press this month.

Keep in mind though that likely attacks on Trump by Christie and Hutchinson related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results could set off a more robust discussion among the candidates on Wednesday about what happened three years ago in D.C., and in key battleground states around the country.

Candidates float ideas for policy and personnel reforms at the Justice Department

Republican presidential contenders have had few kind words for the U.S. Department of Justice, and most have suggested reforms to the department, in the post-Biden era.

The Department of Justice has come under Republican attack not just for what some see as the improper criminal indictments of Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith this year, but for its role in prompting inventions of Trump during his presidency and its handling of the yearslong probe into Hunter Biden, the president’s adult son.

DeSantis said he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray on his first day in office, and Scott has also said he would find a new leader of the FBI, which is a component of the Justice Department.

Haley, in a recent Fox News interview, said she would “clean house” at the FBI.

Ramaswamy, one-upping his competitors, has said he would abolish the FBI altogether.

Whether prompted by the moderators or unprompted, the candidates on Wednesday can be expected to highlight various policy proposals for reforming the Justice Department.

Wray, a Trump appointee, is serving a 10-year term as FBI director that would otherwise last until August 2027 if no one did fire him.