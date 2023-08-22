Jack Smith’s Team Says D.C. Grand Jury Probing Trump Documents Case Is Finished
The Washington-based portion of the special counsel grand jury probe concluded on Aug. 17
A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., that collected testimony in the case that ultimately led to charging Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents completed its work last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith's team said in a Tuesday court filing.
The disclosure of the grand jury's completion on Aug. 17 was tucked into a footnote of a larger filing Smith's lawyers submitted to the federal judge in South Florida who is now overseeing the indictment against the former president and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira.
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this month posed a question to Smith about the "legal propriety" of using a D.C.-based grand jury to continue to investigate Trump on matters that were now pending before her court in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Smith's team replied Tuesday: "When the Government started the grand jury
investigation in the District of Columbia, it could not know the full scope of the evidence that would be gathered, but from the outset, the investigation encompassed conduct that spanned the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Florida, and the investigation uncovered evidence of federal offenses in both districts."
It added: "The Government’s decision to ultimately bring charges in the Southern District of Florida and not in the District of Columbia does not call into question either grand jury’s investigation. The Government notes that the grand jury in the District of Columbia completed its term on August 17, 2023."
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 40-count indictment charging him with willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.
- Grand Jury in Trump Classified Documents Case Expected to Meet This Week: Report
- New Grand Jury Convened in Trump Classified Documents Investigation
- Judge Asks Why Special Counsel Jack Smith Has Two Grand Juries Investigating Trump in Docs Case
- Trump Aide Spotted at Federal Courthouse in Miami for Grand Jury Testimony in Special Counsel Probe
- Trump Says He is Target of Jack Smith’s Federal Grand Jury Investigation Tied to 2020 Election, Jan. 6 Insurrection
The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses the former president of taking highly-sensitive documents with him in cardboard boxes to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as he left Washington, D.C, at the end of his presidential term on Jan. 20, 2021. He is also accused of hindering efforts by federal authorities to have them returned in the months after.
A federal grand jury in Washington started its investigation in April 2022, soon after the FBI opened an investigation based on a referral to the Justice Department from the National Archives and Records Administration.
According to Smith's filing on Tuesday, the D.C.-based component of the investigation gathered evidence that Trump and Nauta had "endeavored to obstruct the investigation by the grand jury sitting in the District of Columbia."
That D.C.-based component has been a subject of controversy for Nauta's lawyer, who indicated during a July hearing indicated he may accuse the government of abusing the grand jury process.
Legal experts have expressed bewilderment that the D.C.-Florida grand jury issue is even a thing worthy of Cannon's attention.
"If Judge Cannon thinks raising silly questions about Smith’s use of a DC grand jury to uncover more facts related to Mar-a-Lago helps Trump by denying the Florida trial, she’s wrong," former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe wrote earlier this month on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the federal indictment in late July over allegations he worked with Nauta in an attempt to delete video surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2022.
A trial for all three men is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024.
