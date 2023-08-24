Trump Critic George Conway Thinks It’s Likely Some Georgia Co-Defendants ‘End up Having to Plead’

George Conway, an attorney and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, is predicting many of the co-defendants named in a Fulton County, Ga., indictment will likely be pleading out their cases.

The former president and 18 co-defendants are facing felony charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

"All of these people, a lot of them, are going to end up having to plead," Conway said Thursday in an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "It's going to be Trump ending up all by himself or just a couple of other people. And I don’t see how he survives that."

Conway argued that by the time the case goes to trial, there will not be 19 co-defendants.

Donald Trump on Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson/Twitter

The lawyer, and once husband to former top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, singled out former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis as co-defendants who could struggle to front their legal fees.

"I think you’re already seeing them in conflict," he said. "You’re already seeing different strategies playing out, and you’re seeing that some of these defendants, even Rudy Giuliani, who came down to a private plane, can’t find a lawyer, and he can’t pay one. He’s gonna have to sell his co-op in New York. Jenna Ellis, no one’s paying her legal fees."

Conway called Giuliani's "fall" from being New York City's beloved mayor "stunning."

"It's just stunning to see this fall and it just keeps getting worse and it's hard to see he can't even get a lawyer. He might not even be able to pay a lawyer," he said. "I don't know where this goes for him other than it's going to keep going down."