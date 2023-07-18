Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s Growing List of Criminal Cases

The minefield of legal threats is getting more dangerous by the day for former President Donald Trump.

Case in point: On Tuesday, he personally broke the news that he'd received a “target” letter over the weekend connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's Justice Department’s probe into interference in the 2020 election. He also said he expects to soon be arrested and indicted.

Trump is already the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges — he's facing a combined total of more than 70 felony counts already in a New York state court and a South Florida federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president is facing a combined total of more than 70 felony counts already in a New York state court and a South Florida federal court. Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images

Adding to the complexity: While federal prosecutors have said Trump’s political profile is irrelevant to the cases against him, his lawyers say the courts need to take into account their client’s role as both the former commander-in-chief and current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Special Counsel's office attorney David Harbach argued in court on Tuesday that Trump "should be treated like anybody else," a position Trump's attorney Todd Blanche called "intellectually disingenuous."

Here is a look at what we know so far about some of the major questions surrounding Trump’s legal future:

What’s a target letter?

Trump's public move Tuesday to reveal he's a target in Smith's probe begs the question of what exactly does that even mean.

During a criminal investigation, prosecutors may designate certain people as witnesses, subjects, or targets. Witnesses can rest assured that the government does not currently view them as a possible defendant, at least at the time of such a designation. Subjects of an investigation occupy a middle ground, as people who could potentially be defendants but aren’t necessarily slated for indictment.

Target letters inform their recipients that prosecutors may charge them with crimes.

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of New York, told The Messenger that it means Trump is “highly likely” to be indicted.”

“We’ve known for some time that Smith has been working aggressively and thoroughly to investigate, and with a regular DOJ investigation that would certainly suggest charges,” Rodgers told The Messenger.

“But the special counsel statute requires him to write a report, so it hasn’t been entirely clear that at the end of this we wouldn’t see a comprehensive report but no charges," she added. "I think the target letter changes that. At this stage, with all they know, to send Trump a target letter means they are highly likely to charge him.”

The Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons

What else could Trump be charged with?

A little more than a year ago, a federal judge found that Trump “more likely than not” committed at least two felonies in his quest to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020: obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter made that finding when he applied the crime-fraud exception to emails from Trump attorney John Eastman, author of a six-part plan to overturn the election known as the “coup memo.”

The Department of Justice has leveled the former statute against hundreds of accused Jan. 6 rioters. The statute punishes anyone who “obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding” and does so “corruptly.” It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment, though any term is likely to be far lower.

Later in 2022, Judge Carter found that Trump signed sworn statements about the presidential election that he knew to be false, further supporting a charge of conspiracy to defraud. Both of Carter’s rulings, however, fell within the context of civil proceedings. They could provide a clue to the statutes in addition federal prosecutors are eyeing.

In addition to echoing those statutes, the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6th insurrection referred two other charges to Jack Smith’s office: conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.

Late Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported that the target letter Trump received over the weekend cited three specific laws: conspiracy to commit or defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under color of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. The media outlet cited a source familiar with the matter.

A restaurant welcomes former President Donald Trump to Fort Pierce on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Where are these cases going to be tried?

Pretty much up and down the East Coast.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is set to present his case during trial in New York beginning on March 25, 2024. He's accused Trump of falsifying business records under New York law in his hush-money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. Manhattan Supreme Justice Juan Merchan is slated to preside.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments on Tuesday in her Fort Pierce, Fla., federal courtroom about when the Espionage Act case should be set. Prosecutors have suggested a trial date in mid-December, while attorneys for Trump have argued he is unable to get a fair trial while he is a presidential candidate and asked for an indefinite delay. Cannon didn't make a decision yet, though she told the attorneys that the 2024 election wouldn't be a determining factor like Trump's team had requested.

The Trump trial itself on the classified documents charges is expected to take place in Fort Pierce, though there also hasn't been a definitive statement from Cannon to clarify her plans on the venue question.

If Trump is indeed indicted on federal 2020 election-related charges, that case appears likely headed for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It's where the alleged Trump behavior occurred and where a grand jury has been investigating him, meaning the case would likely be tried by a jury in Washington, D.C.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty

What’s going on in Georgia?

Anticipation is growing that Trump, and perhaps one or more of his associates, will be indicted on state charges in Georgia in the coming weeks, where a brand new grand jury just got seated.

In January 2022, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) had requested a special grand jury to investigate efforts to interfere with the electoral results in the state. Special grand juries are not empowered to return indictments, but the reports that they issue can be used as guideposts for other grand juries.

Trump’s efforts to take Georgia’s Electoral College votes, even though he lost the state to Biden, included a recorded phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

That special grand jury investigation concluded with a final report issued in February, the introduction of which was made public in a heavily redacted form that did not disclose the names of any individuals discussed in the document.

In an interview with CNN at the time, jury foreperson Emily Kohrs said the list of recommended indictments is “not a short list. It’s not.”

Despite signaling in January that charges would be "imminent," Willis said in a letter earlier this year to local officials regarding security precautions that she expects to announce indictment decisions between July 11 and Sept. 1.

A great egret stands near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on February 11, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When will this all be over?

Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges after leaving office. He is facing the charges while he’s the leading candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

While the legal landscape facing the former president is without precedent, his legal troubles are likely to dog him throughout the 2024 campaign, as long as it lasts, and likely afterward.

Some cases against Trump are likely to move more quickly than others.

The complicating factors in the federal case over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents range from the challenges to Smith’s authority to the complex federal procedures for bringing classified evidence at trial–each of which Trump’s lawyers have signaled they plan to litigate to the fullest extent.

“The issues on appeal in that case, if and when it starts, will probably go up to the Supreme Court. That slow pace, and the fact that the case hasn’t even started yet, mean the case has no chance of being the thing to keep Trump from returning to the White House,” said David McIntosh, a foreign policy analyst and former aide to Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.

St. John’s University law professor John Q. Barrett, a former staffer for the Iran-Contra special counsel, said Trump’s disclosure that he received a target letter means that a federal grand jury in DC likely will charge him as soon as this week with Jan. 6-related federal crimes. The case, he said, should move more quickly than the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

“This case will not have classified information issues,” Barrett said. “It should, absent some unlikely development, go to trial in 2024, probably by Spring.”

Even if Trump is convicted, nothing prohibits a convict or even an inmate from running for president. If Trump is convicted and also wins the 2024 presidential election, he could pursue a pardon of himself.

U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Are other new cases possible?

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November and charged him with leading two investigations: One concerning Trump's handling of classified records that were found at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, and a second related to the former president's role in the events surrounding the transition in power to the Biden administration.

It's unclear if Trump being indicted on election-related offenses would spell the end of federal charges against him. Prosecutors always have the option to file a so-called “superseding indictment” that would add additional charges if additional evidence of wrongdoing comes to light.

At the state level, there is no way to rule out additional state-level charges in jurisdictions beyond Georgia and New York brought by local prosecutors. Indeed, the Washington Post reported last week that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, put her own team of prosecutors onto a Trump 2020 investigation in May.

And late on Tuesday came another unexpected wrinkle: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she had charged 16 people in her state who allegedly served as fake electors for Trump as part of his bid to overturn the 2020 election results.