Trump Court Date on Third Arraignment Spurs U.S. Capitol Police to Tighten Security

The specter of another Trump-related assault on an iconic American democratic institution disrupted an otherwise sleepy Thursday on Capitol Hill with lawmakers away on summer recess.

As the city braced for Donald Trump's third arraignment, this time in a U.S. courthouse in Washington, Capitol Police officers briefly herded non-threatening tourists away from the complex early Thursday.

“Just enhanced security operations,” a bike-mounted officer told The Messenger after instructing another officer posted at the door closest to the Senate to put up temporary barricades to keep tourists from crossing onto the East Front.

The barricades came down about an hour later, but security was expected to remain tight into the evening until after the embattled former president’s late-afternoon arraignment at the neighboring D.C. federal courthouse on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election wrapped up.

“It’s pretty much for the rest of the day. Because the Trump thing is happening at the courthouse,” the officer told The Messenger.

A few minutes later, dozens of Capitol Police assembled on the now-deserted plaza outside the chamber to discuss assignments for the rest of the day.

The heightened security from Capitol Police comes just one day after an overwhelming police response to an active shooter threat at a Senate office building on Wednesday.

The report of an active shooter at the Russell Senate Office Building prompted an order to shelter in place. It was later determined that there was no active shooter.

Limiting public access to the exterior of the building on Thursday did not, however, appear to have any impact on visitors already inside the complex. The Messenger spotted staff-led tour groups queuing up to peek inside the House chamber, checking out the monuments in Statuary Hall, and soaking up historical tidbits in the Crypt.

An officer posted outside the Capitol said staff could move about freely, and that visitors could still enter the building if they had an official appointment.

Trump's latest scheduled arraignment on federal charges relates to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. The attack on Congress left at least five people dead. Around 140 police officers were also assaulted, according to the Department of Justice.

More than 950 people from all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the riots, according to the DOJ.

Before they were blocked off from walking right up to the building, The Messenger chatted with visitors from all over.

Several tourists — including a family visiting from the Netherlands, a gaggle of Instagramming girls from Spain, and a bubbly couple from Senegal — said today just happened to be the vacation day they’d slotted for getting to know the U.S. Capitol.

None were even aware that Trump was facing criminal charges just down the road.