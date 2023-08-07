Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge Says

Former President Donald Trump lost his defamation counterclaim against writer E. Jean Carroll on Monday morning, as a federal judge found that Carroll's rape allegations were "substantially true."

In May, a federal jury in New York found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and then defamed her after she went public. They unanimously awarded Carroll $5 million after three hours of deliberations.

Trump premised his countersuit on Carroll continuing to claim publicly that he raped her, when the jury stopped just short of that finding.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan previously signaled skepticism about that argument, noting that New York law has a narrow definition of "rape." The Empire State confines its definition to penetration with a penis without consent, and the judge found that the jury's sexual assault finding only makes sense, if the panel believed Trump likely "digitally raped her."

Trump did not appear at his civil trial live to testify in person, and he denied even knowing Carroll, let alone having raped her in a department store dressing room.

If the jury found Trump sexually abused Carroll — but declined to find he raped her — then "'the only remaining conclusion' based on all of the evidence at trial was that the jury implicitly found that Mr. Trump forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll's vagina with his fingers," according to the 24-page memorandum opinion.

Judge Kaplan also limited Trump's defenses available to him in Carroll's other lawsuit awaiting trial on Jan. 15, 2024, in which she seeks $10 million, double the amount of the original jury verdict.

In that case, Carroll seeks to hold Trump liable for defamation over comments that he made while still president. After Carroll first published an excerpt of her book containing her rape allegations in New York Magazine, Trump told reporters: "She's not my type." Carroll's original lawsuit followed, along with a separate battle over whether Trump had immunity under the Westfall Act, which protects government employees.

Carroll later filed a separate lawsuit confronting her sexual abuse allegations directly under New York's Adult Survivors Act and filing a separate defamation count over statements Trump made after his presidency.

In his ruling, Judge Kaplan noted that both of Carroll's lawsuits may have been civil in nature, but the jury found Trump liable of conduct that New York law regards as criminal.

"The jury's unanimous verdict was almost entirely in favor of Ms. Carroll . It found that Mr. Trump 'sexually abused' Ms. Carroll, which is defined in the New York Penal Law as sexual contact by forcible compulsion and is a felony punishable by a term of imprisonment and registration as a sex offender," Kaplan wrote.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba signaled plans to take up the matter before the Second Circuit.

"We strongly disagree with the flawed decision and will be filing an appeal shortly," Habba told The Messenger.

Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said she is "pleased" with the ruling.

"That means that the Jan. 15 jury trial will be limited to a narrow set of issues and shouldn't take very long to complete," Kaplan told The Messenger. "E. Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages based on the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made in 2019."