Trump Could Benefit From California GOP Primary Overhaul

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign to return to the White House may have gained an advantage in California after members of the state’s Republican executive committee changed delegate selection rules for the GOP Primary.

Under the new process, all of the state’s 169 convention delegates will be awarded to the candidate who wins the majority of a statewide vote next year.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement that the rule change means candidates will be encouraged to spend “real time” campaigning in the state and that voters will also be encouraged to vote in the state’s March 24 primary to help their preferred candidate win delegates.

Previously, the state awarded its 169 convention delegates by congressional district, which allowed candidates to target districts instead of running statewide campaigns.

The new system could make it more difficult and expensive for Trump’s opponents, including leading opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to challenge the former president in the state. Supporters of DeSantis expressed frustration with the change, which was made during a closed-door meeting, according to The Washington Post.

“Smoke-filled backrooms do not reflect the will of or benefit voters in any state,” Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, said in a statement. “Yet across the country games are afoot to enhance the potential outcome of primary elections for one former president who half of the Republican electorate no longer wants as the party leader.”

The Trump campaign, which is making an effort to reshape state party rules across the country, expressed support for the change.