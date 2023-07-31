Trump Could Benefit From California GOP Primary Overhaul - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Trump Could Benefit From California GOP Primary Overhaul

Under the new process, the candidate who receives the majority of the vote would receive all of the state’s 169 convention delegates

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The new rules could favor former president Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign to return to the White House may have gained an advantage in California after members of the state’s Republican executive committee changed delegate selection rules for the GOP Primary.

Under the new process, all of the state’s 169 convention delegates will be awarded to the candidate who wins the majority of a statewide vote next year. 

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement that the rule change means candidates will be encouraged to spend “real time” campaigning in the state and that voters will also be encouraged to vote in the state’s March 24 primary to help their preferred candidate win delegates. 

Previously, the state awarded its 169 convention delegates by congressional district, which allowed candidates to target districts instead of running statewide campaigns.  

Read More

The new system could make it more difficult and expensive for Trump’s opponents, including leading opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to challenge the former president in the state. Supporters of DeSantis expressed frustration with the change, which was made during a closed-door meeting, according to The Washington Post.

“Smoke-filled backrooms do not reflect the will of or benefit voters in any state,” Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, said in a statement. “Yet across the country games are afoot to enhance the potential outcome of primary elections for one former president who half of the Republican electorate no longer wants as the party leader.” 

The Trump campaign, which is making an effort to reshape state party rules across the country, expressed support for the change. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.