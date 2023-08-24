TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Trump Contracted Atlanta-Based Bail Bond Company to Make $200,000 Bond Payment
Foster Bail Bonds LLC is helping the former president cover the cost by putting 10% toward it
JWPlayer
Donald Trump has hired a bail bond company in Atlanta to help him make the $200,000 payment that was part of his bond.
The Messenger confirmed the former president and 2024 Republican front-runner hired the Atlanta-based company Foster Bail Bonds LLC, with the firm telling the outlet, “We will be posting his bail later today.”
CNN was the first to report Trump would be using the firm and has covered the cost of the bond by putting 10 percent toward it.
The news comes just days after Trump’s lawyers agreed to the bond alongside several strict instructions regarding his conduct.
Trump arrived Thursday night in Georgia after flying from New Jersey. He is expected to surrender himself at a Fulton County jail around 7:30 pm EST.
