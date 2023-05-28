Biden and Trump Congratulate Erdogan on Runoff Win
Both Biden and Trump took to social media to offer good wishes to the Turkish president after his re-election victory
After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory on Sunday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump congratulated him on social media.
"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election," Biden wrote on Twitter, adding, "I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."
"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his big and well deserved victory in Turkey," Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded.
The 2024 presidential candidate continued, "I know him well, he is a friend, and have learned firsthand how much he loves his Country and the great people of Turkey, which he has lifted to a new level of prominence and respect!"
According to an unofficial results, Erdogan won 52% of the vote, securing five more years in office.
The ties between Trump and Erdogan have been hot and cold over the years.
Just one month after Trump threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy, in November 2019, Reuters called the relationship between the two leaders a "bromance."
Years earlier, in 2012, Trump attended the opening of his new Trump Towers in Istanbul, where he called Erdogan, "highly respected" worldwide.
